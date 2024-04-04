Next Article

'Maamla Legal Hai': Netflix announces S02 of Ravi Kishan starrer

By Aikantik Bag 01:41 pm Apr 04, 202401:41 pm

What's the story Netflix has officially announced the renewal of its popular courtroom comedy series, Maamla Legal Hai, for a second season. The news was revealed on their social media handles, just over a month after the first season's debut in March. The show's unique and engaging depiction of courtroom drama set in Delhi's Patparganj earned it widespread acclaim during its inaugural season.

OTT release

Cast of the series

The post featured the original cast from the first season and read, "Hasta hua lawyer sabse best dikhta hai- isiliye Patparganj ke cuties laut rahe hai!! (Smiling lawyers look the best and that's why Patparganj cuties are returning) Maamla Legal Hai is returning for a SECOND SEASON, coming soon, only on Netflix!" However, an official release date for the upcoming season remains undisclosed. The cast includes Ravi Kishan, Anant Joshi, and Nidhi Bisht in key roles.

Twitter Post

