By Aikantik Bag 11:34 am Mar 15, 2024

What's the story Netflix recently announced the highly anticipated return of Charlie Brooker's critically acclaimed anthology series, Black Mirror, for its seventh season in 2025. The exciting news was unveiled during the Next on Netflix event held at London's Picturehouse Central cinema and cultural hub. Fans can look forward to a six-episode season, including a follow-up to the widely popular Season 4 episode, USS Callister.

Plotline of 'USS Callister' sequel

In a thrilling teaser for the USS Callister sequel, Netflix revealed, "Robert Daly is dead, but for the crew of the USS Callister, their problems are just beginning." The original episode centered on Jesse Plemons's character, Daly, an introverted programmer who co-created a massive multiplayer online game. Within the game, Daly crafted a Star Trek-inspired space odyssey, utilizing his colleagues' DNA to generate digital replicas and commanding them as the captain of the USS Callister spaceship.

