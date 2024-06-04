Next Article

Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal welcome baby girl

When Varun Dhawan wished for a baby girl on 'KWK'

By Tanvi Gupta 10:28 am Jun 04, 202410:28 am

What's the story Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan and his wife, fashion designer Natasha Dalal, have become parents to a baby girl. The couple's first child was born on Monday (June 3) at the Hinduja Hospital in Mumbai, as confirmed by Dhawan's father, filmmaker David Dhawan. However, what's intriguing is that the 37-year-old actor had once revealed his wish for a daughter on Karan Johar's chat show, and now, it seems like his manifestations have come true!

Fatherhood dreams

'I want a baby girl...'

In an episode of Koffee With Karan Season 5, aired in 2016, the Bawaal actor had expressed his wish to have a daughter. During a rapid-fire round with Johar, when asked about what actor Shahid Kapoor has that he doesn't, Dhawan quickly replied, "He has a baby girl. I don't want his baby girl. I want my own." He further clarified, "Shahid, your child is yours. I don't want your child."

Baby announcement

'Our baby girl is here...'

On Tuesday, Dhawan took to Instagram to share the joyous news of his daughter's arrival. Fans and industry colleagues flooded the comment section with congratulatory messages. The actor was also seen outside Mumbai's Hinduja Hospital on Monday night, expressing his happiness to the paparazzi. Earlier this year on February 18, the couple announced their pregnancy with a picture of Dhawan kissing Dalal's baby bump, which received a lot of love from fans and industry friends.

Romantic journey

Dhawan and Dalal's love story and marriage

Dhawan and Dalal's relationship began at a music concert after being friends since the sixth grade. Despite initial rejections from Dalal, Dhawan persisted in his pursuit. The couple eventually tied the knot on January 24, 2021, in an intimate ceremony attended by their families and close friends. During a chat show episode, Dhawan affirmed his belief in marriage saying, "Yeah, I do believe in the institution of marriage. My parents have had a really solid marriage."

Warm wishes

Celebrities congratulated the new mom and dad!

Celebrities, including Karan Johar and Arjun Kapoor﻿, extended their warm wishes to the new parents. Johar wrote on his Instagram Story, "My baby had a baby girl!!!! I am over the moooooooon!!!! Congratulations to the proud mama and papa!!! Love you Natasha and Varun." Kapoor also congratulated the couple by saying, "Baby John had a baby !!! Papa Number 1 casting is now locked finally !!! Congratulations Natasha & @varundvn Niyara Abheer & Joey have a sister..."