Varun Dhawan and Natasha Dalal welcome baby girl

New dad Varun Dhawan spotted at hospital after daughter's birth

By Tanvi Gupta 09:40 am Jun 04, 202409:40 am

What's the story Congratulations are in order for Bollywood actor Varun Dhawan and fashion designer Natasha Dalal, who have welcomed their first child, a baby girl. The joyful news was confirmed by Dhawan's father, producer David Dhawan, as he left the hospital on Monday night. The couple, who tied the knot on January 24, 2021, announced their pregnancy in February this year. The new parents have yet to announce their daughter's birth on social media.

Spottings

Dhawan was spotted with his family outside the hospital

On Monday night, Dhawan was spotted outside Hinduja Hospital in Mumbai with his father. In a video shared by a paparazzo, Dhawan was seen wearing a white t-shirt, lime yellow pants, and sneakers as he dropped his father off at the car. Though he didn't interact with the paparazzi, he smiled and gave a thumbs-up before hurrying back to the hospital. The video has garnered over 141K likes, with fans leaving their best wishes for the actor in the comments.

Twitter Post

Take a look at this video

Celebratory wishes

Fans and friends showered Dhawan and Dalal with congratulations

Fans and friends of Dhawan have been flooding social media with congratulatory messages for the couple. Filmmaker Karan Johar expressed his joy, stating, "My baby had a baby girl!!!! I am over the mooooooon!!!!! Congratulations to the proud mama and papa!!! Love you, Natasha and Varun." Twitter was also abuzz with fans sharing their excitement, posting messages like "The cutest goofball is a girl dad! Congratulations VD and Natasha!"

Couple's journey

Dhawan and Dalal's love story and intimate wedding

Dhawan and Dalal had been together for several years before they decided to tie the knot in a private ceremony at their farmhouse in Alibaug. The wedding took place during the COVID-19 pandemic, with only about 50 guests in attendance due to pandemic restrictions. The couple got married on January 24, 2021, and announced their pregnancy in February earlier this year with an adorable monochrome photo from their maternity shoot, shared on Instagram.

Career update

Dhawan's upcoming projects in Bollywood

On the professional front, Dhawan is set to appear in several upcoming projects. He will be seen next in the action thriller Baby John, directed by A Kaleeswaran. Additionally, he will star in Citadel's Indian adaptation alongside South sensation Samantha Ruth Prabhu. Dhawan is also slated to feature in Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, written and directed by Shashank Khaitan, marking his reunion with Janhvi Kapoor. The film is scheduled for release on April 18, 2025.