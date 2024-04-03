Next Article

'The Family Star' releases on Friday

Why is 'Family Star' releasing on Rashmika's birthday? Vijay reveals

By Aikantik Bag 11:40 am Apr 03, 202411:40 am

What's the story The much-anticipated film The Family Star, featuring Vijay Deverakonda alongside Mrunal Thakur, is scheduled to premiere on Friday. This date intriguingly aligns with the 28th birthday of actor Rashmika Mandanna who is allegedly dating Deverakonda. This coincidence has made fans and media go gaga. The movie is directed by Parasuram, marking his second collaboration with Deverakonda after their successful 2018 project, Geetha Govindam, which costarred Mandanna.

Romance

Deverakonda's take on the release date

At a recent promotional event for The Family Star, Deverakonda was asked about the significance of releasing the film on Mandanna's birthday. Initially attributing the date choice to the holiday season, he later admitted with a smile, "Yes, it's Rashmika's birthday. I think it will be lucky for us." This comment has intensified rumors about a potential romance between him and Mandanna, although neither actor has officially confirmed anything.

Production

More about the film

Originally planned for a Sankranti release and later shifted to the Valentine's Day weekend, The Family Star was postponed due to post-production issues. The captivating trailer and catchy songs have created a buzz among audiences, particularly families, heightening anticipation for the upcoming release. The music is helmed by Gopi Sundar. The project is bankrolled by Dil Raju and Sirish's Sri Venkateswara Creations.