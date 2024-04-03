Next Article

By Aikantik Bag 11:30 am Apr 03, 202411:30 am

What's the story Pop icon Lady Gaga is set to star alongside Joaquin Phoenix in the upcoming sequel, Joker: Folie à Deux. The film is a musical extension of Todd Phillips's 2019 DC film Joker. Gaga will be stepping into the shoes of Harley Quinn, a character previously portrayed by Margot Robbie in several films. A sneak peek of Gaga's performance was recently shared on TikTok by the official movie account.

Context

Why does this story matter?

Joker is one of the most revered characters in the history of DC Comics. On celluloid, several stalwart actors like Heath Ledger and Phoenix have embodied the character with absolute panache and ease. After Phoenix's Oscar-winning act in Joker, the anticipation surrounding the sequel is huge. Secondly, the visuals unveiled so far have mesmerized viewers across the globe.

Promotion

Makers unveiled a key visual, too

The official movie account released an audio snippet of Gaga's take on Quinn, featuring her voice, "You can do anything you want...you're Joker." This teaser was launched alongside a key visual for the sequel. The poster depicts Phoenix's Joker dancing with Gaga's Quinn, accompanied by the caption: "The world is a stage." The film also stars Catherine Keener, Brendan Gleeson, and Zazie Beetz.

Twitter Post

Check the new visual here

Excitement

Robbie expressed excitement over Quinn's evolution

Margot Robbie, who previously portrayed Quinn, expressed her enthusiasm about the character's evolution. In a 2022 interview with MTV News, she stated her happiness seeing the character passed from actor to actor like Macbeth or Batman. She described it as an honor to have built a strong foundation for Quinn. Robbie said she believes that Gaga will do something incredible with the role.

Trivia

Crew and release date of the film

This will mark Gaga's notable acting venture after her Academy Award-nominated performance in Bradley Cooper's A Star is Born (2018). The upcoming sequel is penned by Philips and Scott Silver. The film is set to be a visual poem and it is cranked by Lawrence Sher. The music is helmed by Hildur Guðnadóttir. The highly-anticipated movie is set to be released on October 4.