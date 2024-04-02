Next Article

Allu Arjun's 'Pushpa 2: The Rule' teaser date, poster out

By Aikantik Bag 05:00 pm Apr 02, 202405:00 pm

What's the story Icon Star Allu Arjun fans, it's time to hail the OG Pushpa! Yes, after several speculations, the makers of the highly-anticipated action drama Pushpa 2: The Rule unveiled an intriguing new poster and revealed the teaser release date. According to a post on their social media, the teaser will be unveiled on April 8, coinciding with Arjun's 42nd birthday. Pushpa 2: The Rule will be released on August 15, clashing with Singham Again.

Context

Why does this story matter?

Telugu films have emerged as the newest hotcake in Indian cinema. From producing commercially viable films to breathtaking content, the industry is on a roll. Arjun is one of the best-known faces in the industry and has become a household name in the last two decades. The upcoming film marks a landmark juncture in his filmography and the excitement surrounding it is at a peak.

Poster

More about the poster

The makers had teased about the teaser unveiling date on Monday and fans had been eagerly waiting for the same. While sharing the poster, the makers penned, "He is coming with double the fire #Pushpa2TheRuleTeaser out on April 8th." The poster shows the protagonist's foot with an anklet on it. The rich vibrant colors add dynamic tension to the poster.

Twitter Post

Stunning, isn't it?

Production

Cast and crew of the film

The film has been in production for long and Arjun has invested over three years into the making of the cinematic extravaganza. The movie's ensemble cast includes Rashmika Mandanna, Fahadh Faasil, Prakash Raj, Jagapathi Babu, Sunil, and Rao Ramesh, among others. The Sukumar directorial is cranked by Miroslaw Kuba Brozek and the music is helmed by Devi Sri Prasad.

Third part

Buzz surrounding the third installment

The first installment, Pushpa: The Rise, fetched Arjun the National Award for Best Actor. As the anticipation surrounding the second part grows, reports are rife that makers are planning to make a third installment titled Pushpa 3: The Roar. Reportedly, both movies are being filmed together and the threequel will arrive in 2025. The franchise is bankrolled by Mythri Movie Makers.