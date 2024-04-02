Next Article

Paul Ready, Elliot Grihault star in 'All That Glitters'

Paul Ready joins 'All That Glitters'—a reimagined 'Romeo and Juliet'

By Tanvi Gupta 04:47 pm Apr 02, 202404:47 pm

What's the story British actor Paul Ready, known for his role in the beloved series Motherland, is set to star alongside Elliot Grihault of House of the Dragon fame in the upcoming film All That Glitters. The feature film, a blend of comedy and drama aimed at young adults, draws inspiration from William Shakespeare's works, primarily, Romeo and Juliet. London-based production company Clover Fox Films is producing the project, with the shooting scheduled to start this summer.

Plot details

'All That Glitters' offers fresh take on 'Romeo and Juliet'

Per Deadline, All That Glitters presents a modern interpretation of the classic Romeo and Juliet tale, set in a contemporary UK school. The plot revolves around Ryan, played by Grihault, who is in charge of lighting for his school's production of Romeo and Juliet. His father Philip, portrayed by Ready, is directing the play. Ryan finds himself distracted by his attraction to Jasmine, the leading lady of the play.

Plot twist

Shakespeare's ghost adds an intriguing twist to 'All That Glitters'

The storyline takes an unexpected turn when Ryan receives a visit from "Shakespeare's ghost." The spectral figure offers to coach Ryan in playing Romeo, enabling him to share the stage with Jasmine. Despite initial reluctance, Ryan auditions for the role under Shakespeare's guidance. However, winning Jasmine's affection becomes challenging due to her older friend Billy and other potential Romeos vying for her attention.

Reactions

Director and cast's excitement for the forthcoming film

Peter Lavery, the co-founder of Clover Fox Films and writer-director of All That Glitters, expressed delight about the cast, stating the film will allow young adults to experience Shakespeare with a twist. Ready praised Lavery's script as "full of great characters, humor, heartache, humanity and maybe above all - a lot of love." Grihault also shared his enthusiasm for the project, finding the script very funny and expressing excitement about working with an extremely talented cast and crew.

About the actors

Meanwhile, learn more about the lead actors Ready, Grihault

In earlier roles, Ready showcased versatility by portraying characters like Kevin in Motherland (2016), Rob MacDonald in the BBC series Bodyguard (2018), and Harry Goodsir in AMC's The Terror (2018). In 2019, he took on the role of journalist Nick Caplan in the BBC series MotherFatherSon. Meanwhile, Grihault, at 18 years old, gained recognition for his role in the 2022 HBO series House of the Dragon.