Are Vikramaditya Motwane, Vishal Bhardwaj, Rohan Sippy collaborating? Check announcement

By Aikantik Bag 04:33 pm Apr 02, 202404:33 pm

What's the story Bollywood cinephiles, it's time to assemble! A recent poster—shared by MAMI Mumbai Film Festival—featuring renowned filmmakers Vishal Bhardwaj, Vikramaditya Motwane, and Rohan Sippy has sparked conversations about a possible joint venture. Each of these cinematic giants, known for their unique storytelling styles and significant contributions to Indian cinema, has left fans curious about their next project. The poster has fueled rumors of a collaborative endeavor that could mark a new era in Indian cinema.

Their association with MAMI has fueled collaboration speculation

The filmmakers' notable association with the Mumbai Academy of the Moving Image (MAMI) has intensified the speculation. Their involvement with this premier film organization suggests that their joint project could be part of MAMI's Year Round Program (YRP). This potential collaboration could redefine creative boundaries, offering audiences an innovative and captivating cinematic experience. Let's keep our fingers crossed!

