Next Article

Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone got married in November 2018

Deepika, Ranveer unveiled wedding video after 5 years; here's why

By Divya Raje Bhonsale 03:18 pm Mar 22, 202403:18 pm

What's the story The renowned Bollywood duo, Ranveer Singh and Deepika Padukone, unexpectedly unveiled their wedding video, five years after their grand wedding celebrations in Italy in 2018. This unexpected release took many by surprise, including Vishal Punjabi from The Wedding Filmer, who was behind the camera for the event. Until now, the couple had only shared a handful of images from their wedding. On the All About Eve podcast, Punjabi confessed that he had assumed the video would remain private.

Context

Why does this story matter?

Padukone and Singh's wedding video was released during the opening episode of Koffee With Karan's last season. The video was then shared on social media platforms. The couple is awaiting the arrival of their first child, as Padukone is due to deliver in September. As for Punjabi, the filmmaker's portfolio includes other high-profile weddings such as that of Anushka Sharma and Virat Kohli, and Kiara Advani and Sidharth Malhotra.

Wedding confidentiality

Filmmaker's perspective on why celebrities prefer wedding confidentiality

Punjabi offered insights into why celebrities often choose to keep their cherished moments under wraps. He pointed out that some individuals believe in the evil eye concept and choose not to broadcast their joyous moments. "I guess sometimes, some things are so beautiful, you don't want to share it with the world. Nazar na lage, as mums would say, and I get that sentiment." Punjabi emphasized that due to online negativity, celebrities are often reluctant to share personal events.

Behind the scenes

Punjabi explained what happens at a celebrity wedding

The videographer characterized the weddings he has filmed as "intimate, sweet, beautiful weddings with people who they were really close to." He elaborated that celebrities usually favor a laid-back ambiance on their wedding day, surrounded by dear ones. Rather than inviting the world to their weddings, these stars typically host a grand reception party upon their return. This strategy allows them to preserve some privacy while still rejoicing with a larger group.

About the wedding video

Behind-the-scenes of 'DeepVeer's wedding video

The wedding video of Singh and Padukone is set to the heavenly tune of Ik Onkar. Punjabi disclosed that this song was performed live by Harshdeep Kaur at the wedding. For the video, however, a complete team comprising lyricists and musicians was brought together to record the song separately. This procedure was conducted covertly due to stringent non-disclosure agreements signed prior to filming celebrity weddings.