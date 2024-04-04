Next Article

Pooja Hegde is set to star in Naga Chaitanya's next

By Aikantik Bag 05:22 pm Apr 04, 202405:22 pm

What's the story Renowned actor Pooja Hegde, known for her work in Tamil, Telugu, and Hindi cinema, is rumored to be in discussions for a leading role in an upcoming Telugu film. According to the Deccan Chronicle, she may star alongside Naga Chaitanya. If confirmed, this would mark Hegde's much-awaited return to the Telugu industry after a two-year hiatus.

Context

Why does this story matter?

In the era of pan-India films, the crossover of actors in several industries has been on the rise. Actors like Saif Ali Khan, Mrunal Thakur, Janhvi Kapoor, and Jisshu Sengupta are doing stellar work across industries. Hegde has amassed a decent fan following in recent years for her work across Tollywood and Bollywood. Her return to Telugu films is highly anticipated among fans.

Buzz

More about the upcoming film

The new Telugu film speculated to be a high-budget mystical thriller, is expected to be directed by Karthik Varma Dandu, known for his work in Sai Dharam Tej's Virupaksha. Hegde had previously stepped away from the Telugu industry to focus on her Hindi projects, including an upcoming film with Shahid Kapoor. Her last Telugu project was F3: Fun and Frustration and Acharya in 2022.

Trivia

Hegde-Chaitanya's previous collaborations

If true, this would be the second time Hegde and Chaitanya share the screen. Their first collaboration was in Oka Laila Kosam, a 2014 romantic comedy directed by Vijay Kumar Konda, which marked Hegde's debut in Telugu films. However, an official announcement regarding their casting in the new film is still awaited.

Project

Recent and upcoming works of Hegde

Hegde was last seen in the 2023 film Kisi Ka Bhai Kisi Ki Jaan with Salman Khan, which despite mixed reviews, performed decently at the box office. This film was an official adaptation of the Tamil movie Veeram. Currently, Hegde is filming for her Hindi movie Deva alongside Kapoor. Directed by Rosshan Andrrews, it is expected to be an investigative thriller.