David Dhawan's next is set for 2025 release

By Aikantik Bag 05:08 pm Apr 04, 202405:08 pm

What's the story Esteemed Bollywood director David Dhawan and acclaimed actor Varun Dhawan are set to collaborate on a forthcoming film. The yet-to-be-named venture is being produced under the banner of Tips Films and its production is being overseen by Ramesh Taurani. The out-and-out comedy has now got its release date.

Release date and themes of the film

As per reports, the Dhawans' upcoming film is scheduled to hit theaters nationwide on October 2, 2025. The project promises a heartwarming blend of family values, romance, and comedy. This marks the fourth collaboration between the Dhawans and Tips Films, following the success of films such as Main Tera Hero, Judwaa 2, and Coolie No 1.

Varun has joined ensemble cast for 'No Entry 2,' too

In addition to the upcoming project with his father, Dhawan has been officially announced as part of the ensemble cast for No Entry 2. Producer Boney Kapoor confirmed his participation alongside actors Diljit Dosanjh and Arjun Kapoor. Kapoor also expressed that the script for No Entry 2 is "funnier than the first one." Apart from this, the Bawaal actor has an impressive lineup of films.