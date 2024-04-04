Next Article

'Vidaa Muyarchi': Ajith Kumar performs daring car stunt; video unveiled

Apr 04, 2024

What's the story Tamil cinema superstar, Ajith Kumar, has left fans both awestruck and concerned with a video of a daring car stunt from his upcoming film, Vidaa Muyarchi. The unedited footage, released by Lyca Productions, showcased Kumar at the helm of a green Hummer with co-star Aarav seated beside him. The video captures the moment Kumar intentionally swerves the vehicle causing it to flip over as both actors brace for impact. The film is slated for a 2024 release.

Multi-angle view of Kumar's audacious stunt

The audacious stunt was filmed from three distinct perspectives: one from inside the car during the stunt, another showing a wider view of the vehicle, and a drone shot encompassing the entire scene. After the car flips over, crew members rush to assist, but both actors reassure them of their safety. The video was captioned, "Bravery knows no bounds! Witness Ajith Kumar's fearless dedication as he takes on a daring stunt sequence in #VidaaMuyarchi without any stunt double."

