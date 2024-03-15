Next Article

'Squid Game' actor found guilty of sexual misconduct

By Tanvi Gupta 03:26 pm Mar 15, 2024

What's the story South Korean actor O Yeong-su, who gained fame for his role in Netflix's smash hit Squid Game, was convicted of indecent assault by a district court in Seongnam on Friday. The 79-year-old actor, who received a Golden Globe for his portrayal of Player No. 001 in the dystopian drama, was handed an eight-month suspended sentence and ordered to attend 40 hours of classes on sexual violence.

Why does this story matter?

Originally brought to attention in 2021, allegations against O were dropped by the police due to insufficient evidence. However, after the woman appealed, prosecutors reopened the investigation. According to the attorney, the victim—then 22 years old—was a junior actor at the theater company where O was starring in a play. She submitted text messages exchanged with O to the court, along with details of her medical history, including psychiatric treatment post the alleged incident.

Victim's claims deemed 'consistent' and 'credible'

Per Korea JoongAng Daily, the court based its decision on the consistency of the victim's diary entries and counseling records, stating that "the victim's claims are consistent and appear to be statements that could not have been made without actual experience." The unidentified victim filed charges against O in December 2021, alleging that he "inappropriately touched" her during a play tour in 2017. Per the police report, O allegedly attempted to "forcibly hug and kiss" the woman on the cheek.

Prosecutors sought a one-year sentence and employment ban earlier

Initially, prosecutors charged O in 2022 with a potential prison sentence of up to 10 years or a fine of up to 15M South Korean won (about $11,400). However, they later announced that they would seek a one-year sentence and an employment ban if the actor were found guilty. While O has admitted to holding the victim's hand to guide her while they were strolling, he has publicly denied the charges and intends to appeal the case.

Meanwhile, a quick look at O's career

Before his role in Squid Game, O was primarily known for his work in theater productions and later appeared in several Korean films and television shows, including God of War and 2003's A Little Monk. In 2022, he became the first South Korean actor to win a Golden Globe Award for Best Supporting Actor and also earned a Primetime Emmy nomination for Outstanding Supporting Actor. O withdrew from the play Love Letter post-indictment.