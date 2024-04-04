Next Article

'Conviction dies every week': Karan Johar slams Bollywood's trend cuture

By Aikantik Bag 04:30 pm Apr 04, 202404:30 pm

What's the story Renowned director Karan Johar recently took to Instagram to express his concerns about the current state of Bollywood. In a cryptic post, he criticized the industry's tendency to follow trends rather than creating original content. Johar wrote in Hindi, highlighting how filmmakers often shift their focus based on what's currently popular, leading to a lack of conviction and creativity in their work.

Johar's post, written in Hindi, roughly translates to, "If you want a big scale, then create this. Action is working. Make action flicks! If a love story works, then make a romantic movie! If a chick flick becomes a hit, then go there!" "The weather changes every week... conviction dies every week! It's the box office, not Instagram Reels... you'll stay in the 30-second trend there."

Professionally, Johar's recent directorial Rocky Aur Rani Kii Prem Kahaani, starring Alia Bhatt and Ranveer Singh, was a major hit at the box office. Apart from a successful Koffee With Karan season, the producer is also preparing for his upcoming film, The Bull, featuring Salman Khan, which is set to start production in 2025. His other projects in the pipeline include Jigra, Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari, Bad Newz, and Kill, among others.

