Kangana Ranaut joins BJP, eyes Mandi seat in 2024

Kangana Ranaut addresses media for first time since joining BJP

By Tanvi Gupta 04:31 pm Mar 25, 202404:31 pm

What's the story Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut has finally embraced her calling by officially stepping into the political arena. She will be running as a candidate for Himachal Pradesh's Mandi constituency for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) in the forthcoming 2024 Lok Sabha Elections. As a member of the party, the actor interacted with the media for the first time on Monday, also extending Holi wishes to her fans.

Statement

'I'll serve them to the best of my abilities': Ranaut

Ranaut will be vying for votes in Mandi, her hometown, in the forthcoming elections. In a poignant statement, she said: "Mera suabhagya hai ki meri janmabhumi, mere apno ne mujhe wapis bulaya hai. Agar wo mujhe chunenge, main unki seva me tatpar rahungi. (I'm fortunate that my birthplace has called me back. If the people of Mandi will elect me, I'll serve them to the best of my abilities)."

Support from prominent leaders

Ranaut appreciated support from BJP leaders

Further, Ranaut recognized the backing she received from prominent BJP leaders during her transition to politics. She extended her gratitude toward BJP National President JP Nadda, Union Minister Anurag Thakur, ex-CM Jairam Thakur, Home Minister Amit Shah, and finally, Prime Minister Narendra Modi for their guidance. She characterized this new chapter as an emotional journey for herself and her family.

Challenges

Ranaut reflected on past hurdles and resilience

Ranaut looked back on her past hurdles during the media briefing. She stated, "Challenges to humesha se aaye hain. Main chhoti umar me vyavsay k liye ghar chhod kar bahar chali gayi thi...Usme bhi mujhe kai sankato ka saamna karna pada. (I am not new to challenges. I left home at a very young age and faced many obstacles)." She believes these experiences have equipped her with the fortitude to serve her constituents effectively, if given the chance.

Twitter Post

Take a look at her first media interaction here

Upcoming project

Meanwhile, Ranaut will soon be seen in 'Emergency'

Political ambitions aside, the actor is also focusing on her upcoming film Emergency, where she will portray former PM Indira Gandhi. The movie is set to hit theaters on June 14. Last year, she ventured into production with Nawazuddin Siddiqui-led film Tiku Weds Sheru, alongside featuring in the Tamil comedy horror sequel Chandramukhi 2. She graced the aerial action drama Tejas as the titular character as well.