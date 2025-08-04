Oval Test: Will injured Chris Woakes bat if required? 

England are short of a player in the ongoing fifth and final Test against India at The Oval as Chris Woakes sustained a shoulder injury while fielding on the first day. Despite this setback, England's Joe Root has confirmed that Woakes will bat if needed. The latter was seen in his whites with a black sling around his arm on Day 4, indicating his readiness to take on the challenge despite the pain.

Injury impact Woakes's injury and potential left-handed batting Woakes's injury could have a major impact on England's innings. In a chase of 374, England were 339/6 at stumps on Day 4. If he bats left-handed, his right arm can absorb the impact without worsening the condition of his dislocated shoulder. "Clearly he's in a huge amount of pain but it means a huge amount to him," Root told Sky Sports.

Team spirit Root praises Woakes's willingness to help England Root praised Woakes's dedication to the team, saying, "It just shows the character and the person that he is willing to put his body on the line like that for England." He also expressed hope that Woakes wouldn't have to bat but if it came down to it, he would help them win an incredible series. This statement highlights both Woakes's commitment and Root's confidence in his teammate's abilities.