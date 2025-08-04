Oval Test: Will injured Chris Woakes bat if required?
What's the story
England are short of a player in the ongoing fifth and final Test against India at The Oval as Chris Woakes sustained a shoulder injury while fielding on the first day. Despite this setback, England's Joe Root has confirmed that Woakes will bat if needed. The latter was seen in his whites with a black sling around his arm on Day 4, indicating his readiness to take on the challenge despite the pain.
Injury impact
Woakes's injury and potential left-handed batting
Woakes's injury could have a major impact on England's innings. In a chase of 374, England were 339/6 at stumps on Day 4. If he bats left-handed, his right arm can absorb the impact without worsening the condition of his dislocated shoulder. "Clearly he's in a huge amount of pain but it means a huge amount to him," Root told Sky Sports.
Team spirit
Root praises Woakes's willingness to help England
Root praised Woakes's dedication to the team, saying, "It just shows the character and the person that he is willing to put his body on the line like that for England." He also expressed hope that Woakes wouldn't have to bat but if it came down to it, he would help them win an incredible series. This statement highlights both Woakes's commitment and Root's confidence in his teammate's abilities.
Match status
England need 35 more runs for historic win
At the end of day four's play, England were 339/6 with Jamie Overton (0*) and Jamie Smith (2*) unbeaten. They still need 35 runs to win, with uncertainty over Woakes coming to bat or not after a shoulder injury. Akash Deep and Prasidh Krishna took wickets toward the end while Mohammed Siraj bowled a relentless spell toward the end of this session, giving India fans some hope. Notably, England are 2-1 up in the series.