All-round Gujarat Titans floor Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2025: Stats
What's the story
Sai Sudharsan's stellar performance propelled the Gujarat Titans (GT) to a daunting 217 for six against the Rajasthan Royals (RR) in match number 23 of the Indian Premier League 2025 season in Ahmedabad on Wednesday.
In response, the Royals failed to get past GT's score. Prasidh Krishna continued to excel for GT. He finished with a three-wicket haul.
Shimron Hetmyer fought hard for RR with a knock of 52 from 32 balls.
RR perished for 159 runs in 19.2 overs.
Early dismissal
Jofra Archer dismisses Shubman Gill for 3rd time in IPL
Star Rajasthan Royals (RR) bowler Jofra Archer left his mark once again by sending Shubman Gill back on the first ball of his second over.
He sent Gill back with a blistering delivery clocked at 147.7km/h.
Archer, who finished with 1/30 from his 4 overs, removed Gill thrice across 5 innings. Archer has conceded only 10 runs off 15 deliveries bowled to Gill so far, as per ESPNcricinfo.
Gill averages a dismal 3.33 and his strike rate reads 66.66.
Powerplay dominance
Sudharsan's explosive innings propels GT's powerplay
Sudharsan's aggressive batting saw him ramp, scoop, drive, and cut his way to a quick-fire 50 in just 5.1 overs.
At the end of the powerplay, he had scored an impressive 39 runs off just 22 balls.
Only Wriddhiman Saha has scored more runs for GT in an innings during this phase - with his score of 54 against Lucknow Super Giants in IPL 2023.
Buttler's blitz
Jos Buttler supports Sudharsan, races past 200 runs this season
Despite getting a bouncer from Archer on his arrival, Jos Buttler found his rhythm quickly after a slow start.
He scored 36 runs off just 25 balls, including 5 fours.
However, Maheesh Theekshana ended the 80-run second-wicket partnership off 47 balls by trapping Buttler LBW.
Buttler has raced to 202 runs from 5 matches this season at 50.50. His strike rate is 162.90.
Sudharsan's exit
Sudharsan's innings cut short but GT's momentum continues
Sudharsan was dropped on 81 by Shubham Dubey off Archer but could only add one more run to his score before being dismissed by Tushar Deshpande.
However, Rahul Tewatia and Rashid Khan ensured GT kept the momentum going by scoring 30 runs in the last two overs of their innings.
Their aggressive batting helped GT post a challenging total for RR to chase down in the match.
Stats
Sudharsan hammers his 9th half-century in IPL
Sudharsan's knock of 82 came from 53 balls. He hit 8 fours and three sixes. He has raced to 1,307 runs in the IPL at 48.40 from 30 matches. In addition to nine fifties, he also owns a ton. His strike rate is 141.60.
As per ESPNcricinfo, versus RR, Sudharsan has amassed 137 runs from three matches at 45.66 (50s: 1).
At the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad, Sudharsan owns 822 runs from 15 matches at 58.71 (SR: 156.27).
This was his 7th fifty-plus score in Ahmedabad (50s: 6, 100s: 1).
Do you know?
2nd-highest run-scorer in IPL 2025
After 5 matches this season, GT's Sudharsan has raced to 273 runs at a sensational average of 54.60. He slammed his 3rd fifty of the season, striking at 151.66. LSG's Nicholas Pooran tops the scoring list this season (288 runs at 72).
Contributors
Shahrukh scores 36, Tewatia completes 50 IPL sixes
Shahrukh scored 36 runs off 20 balls. He smashed 4 fours and two sixes (SR: 180).
In the IPL, Shahrukh now owns 604 runs from 45 matches at 20.13.
Tewatia did well, scoring 24* runs from 12 balls (SR: 200). The southpaw has raced to 1,043 runs at 24.83. He has completed 50 sixes in the IPL, having smashed two maximums versus RR.