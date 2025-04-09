What's the story

Sai Sudharsan's stellar performance propelled the Gujarat Titans (GT) to a daunting 217 for six against the Rajasthan Royals (RR) in match number 23 of the Indian Premier League 2025 season in Ahmedabad on Wednesday.

In response, the Royals failed to get past GT's score. Prasidh Krishna continued to excel for GT. He finished with a three-wicket haul.

Shimron Hetmyer fought hard for RR with a knock of 52 from 32 balls.

RR perished for 159 runs in 19.2 overs.