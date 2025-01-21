Mark Wood makes comeback in England's T20I opener against India
What's the story
Fast bowler Mark Wood is all set to return to the cricket field in England's first T20I against India in Kolkata on Wednesday.
The 35-year-old Durham player has been out of action since August, after a stress fracture was found in his elbow.
His last appearance came during the first Test against Sri Lanka last summer, where he was ruled out due to a minor thigh issue.
Here's more.
Team composition
Wood to join forces with Archer in England's pace attack
Wood will join hands with Jofra Archer to bolster England's pace attack in the next game.
In a major change, Ben Duckett is set to open the batting with Phil Salt. This will be Duckett's first time opening in T20Is in six years.
The five-match series against India and the three ODIs after that are England's first matches under new white-ball coach Brendon McCullum.
McCullum, who has revolutionized the Test side, will now continue in both roles until 2027.
Information
England XI to face India
England XI: Phil Salt (wk), Ben Duckett, Jos Buttler (c), Harry Brook, Liam Livingstone, Jacob Bethell, Jamie Overton, Gus Atkinson, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Mark Wood.
Twitter Post
Twitter Post
Firepower with bat and ball 💥— England Cricket (@englandcricket) January 21, 2025
Brendon McCullum has named the first white-ball team of his reign for tomorrow's opening IT20 v India 💪 pic.twitter.com/DSFdaWVPrB