Karun Nair, the leading run-scorer in the 2024-25 Vijay Hazare Trophy, has revealed his desire to make a comeback to the national team.

Despite scoring 779 runs at an average of 389.50 and a strike rate of 124.04, Nair was overlooked for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 squad.

However, the batter remains hopeful for future opportunities with Team India.