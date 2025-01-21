Karun Nair aspires for national comeback after terrific VHT performance
What's the story
Karun Nair, the leading run-scorer in the 2024-25 Vijay Hazare Trophy, has revealed his desire to make a comeback to the national team.
Despite scoring 779 runs at an average of 389.50 and a strike rate of 124.04, Nair was overlooked for the ICC Champions Trophy 2025 squad.
However, the batter remains hopeful for future opportunities with Team India.
Selection debate
Nair's performance sparks selection discussion
Nair's phenomenal form during the Vijay Hazare Trophy where he played for Vidarbha, where he scored five centuries and a fifty, led to conversations among selectors and cricket pundits.
However, he was still not picked in the squad for the upcoming ICC Champions Trophy 2025.
Chief selector Ajit Agarkar admitted Nair's performances but said finding a place for him in the current team is difficult due to high averages of picked players.
Career path
Nair's journey and future prospects in Indian cricket
Nair debuted for India against England in 2016, scoring a triple century in just his third Test (303* versus England).
He played three Tests against Australia next at home in 2017 and didn't make an impression.
Despite the setback, Nair averages 62.33 in six Tests.
He has also played two ODIs for India, scoring 46 runs.
Meanwhile, Agarkar hinted Nair could be considered as a backup if any player loses form or suffers an injury during the Champions Trophy.
Squad reaction
Former cricketer expresses disappointment over Nair's omission
Former Indian cricketer Surinder Khanna was also disappointed with Nair's exclusion from the Champions Trophy squad.
He spoke about Nair's outstanding first-class performance and his triple century in a Test match.
Khanna said, "I think Karun Nair is a bit unlucky. I wish I was the chairman of selectors."
However, regardless of this setback, Nair is still hopeful about his future with Team India.
2024-25 VHT season
Nair's stellar 2024-25 VHT season numbers
As mentioned, Nair amassed 779 runs across eight innings for Vidarbha, while leading them to the final where they lost to Karnataka by 36 runs.
Meanwhile, the batter managed the highest average in the tournament (389.50) across nine matches.
Notably, in eight innings, he smashed five tons and a half-century with the highest score of 163* all with a strike rate of 124.04.
Nair became one the three batters with 750-plus runs in a VHT campaign.
List A career
Run through of batter's List A career
Nair has managed an impressive List A career through the years.
As per ESPNcricinfo, Nair has featured in 107 matches (97 innings) racking up 3,128 runs at an average of 41.15.
Additionally, he boasts eight tons and 14 fifties with a strike rate of 89.24. His highest score is 163* which he scored during the 2024-25 Vijay Hazare Trophy.