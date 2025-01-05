Vijay Hazare Trophy: Mohammed Shami displays all-round heroics against MP
Indian fast bowler Mohammed Shami has made a stunning comeback in the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy.
Shami, who missed the Border-Gavaskar Trophy Down Under, starred with his all-round exploits against Madhya Pradesh.
The right-arm seamer smashed an unbeaten 42 before taking a wicket, albeit in a losing cause.
Shami last featured for India in November 2023 and is now eager to return to international cricket.
Batting performance
Shami strikes at over 120
Shami showed his batting prowess by scoring an unbeaten 42 off just 34 balls with a strike-rate of 123.53, for Bengal against MP. He hit 5 boundaries and a six in his innings.
The performance aided Bengal in setting a competitive total of 269/7, along with valuable contributions from Sudip Kumar Gharami (99) and Sudip Chatterjee (47).
However, Bengal lost to Madhya Pradesh due to Rajat Patidar's unbeaten 132.
Bowling comeback
Shami stakes claim for Champions Trophy
Apart from his batting, Shami also displayed his bowling prowess, picking one wicket in an eight-over spell, giving away 40 runs.
His return to bowling comes at a critical juncture as Jasprit Bumrah has injured himself during the Sydney Test.
This development could open up a place for Shami in the ICC Champions Trophy squad, provided he stays fit and performs well in the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy.
Injury update
Recovery from knee injury
Shami was earlier ruled out of the Border-Gavaskar Trophy, ahead of the Melbourne and Sydney Test matches, due to swelling in his left knee.
After a brief rest, he has now returned to action in the Vijay Hazare Trophy.
His recovery is being closely monitored by both the BCCI and selectors, as they ponder over their options for the upcoming Champions Trophy.
Hiatus
International cricket hiatus and recovery
Shami has not played international cricket for India since the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup final against Australia.
After undergoing ankle surgery, he spent some time at the National Cricket Academy (NCA) in Bengaluru. He is currently recovering at the BCCI's Centre of Excellence in Bengaluru.
His involvement in domestic tournaments is viewed as an important step toward gaging his readiness for future international assignments.