What's the story

Indian fast bowler Mohammed Shami has made a stunning comeback in the ongoing Vijay Hazare Trophy.

Shami, who missed the Border-Gavaskar Trophy Down Under, starred with his all-round exploits against Madhya Pradesh.

The right-arm seamer smashed an unbeaten 42 before taking a wicket, albeit in a losing cause.

Shami last featured for India in November 2023 and is now eager to return to international cricket.