Summarize Simplifying... In short Ravi Shastri, former coach, suggests that Rohit Sharma's recent performance slump might lead to his retirement, but encourages him to play freely and aggressively.

Shastri notes Sharma's batting technique has faltered and highlights potential successors like Shubman Gill.

Despite the speculation, Shastri urges Sharma to continue playing with a blaze of glory, especially in the ongoing Test match.

Shastri spoke about Rohit's Test retirement

Won't be surprised if Rohit Sharma retires: Ravi Shastri

By Parth Dhall 01:50 pm Jan 02, 202501:50 pm

What's the story Former Indian cricketer and coach Ravi Shastri has weighed in on the rampant speculation surrounding Rohit Sharma's retirement from Test cricket. In a recent episode of The ICC Review, Shastri said he woul not be surprised if Sharma decides to retire from the longest format. He further added that if picked for a farewell match, Sharma should play without any undue pressure.

Coach's counsel

Shastri's advice to Sharma amid retirement rumors

Further, Shastri advised Sharma to play freely and without any inhibitions that may have affected his performance during his recent slump. "If I was anywhere near Rohit Sharma, I'll tell him, 'Just go and smash it. Just go out there and have a blast,'" Shastri said on The ICC Review. He encouraged the Indian skipper to counter-attack the opposition and see what unfolds next.

Performance analysis

Shastri acknowledges Sharma's struggle in recent series

Shastri also noted Sharma's struggle in the ongoing series, where he has only scored 31 runs at a paltry average of 6.2 in five innings. The former coach also noted that Sharma wasn't part of the team that won the first Test match of this series in Perth. "He'll take a call on his career but I won't be shocked at all (if Sharma retires) because he's not getting younger," said Shastri.

Succession speculation

Shastri highlights potential successors and future prospects

Shastri highlighted possible successors like Shubman Gill, who has been averaging more than 40 in 2024 but is currently not playing. He said it could be an ideal time for Sharma to retire, particularly if India fail to qualify for the ICC World Test Championship final. However, he stressed that if Sharma continues to play, he should do it with a blaze of glory.

Technique assessment

Shastri analyzes Sharma's batting technique amid retirement rumors

Shastri, however, analyzed Sharma's batting technique, noting that he seems a bit late on the ball and his footwork isn't as effective as it used to be. He compared Sharma's current situation to that of Usman Khawaja from the Australian team, where a player is neither fully forward nor back. Shastri encouraged Sharma to maintain his aggressive approach and try to win the ongoing Test match.