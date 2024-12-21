Summarize Simplifying... In short Indian cricketer KL Rahul suffered an injury scare during practice, getting hit on his right wrist.

Despite the uncertainty surrounding his injury ahead of the Boxing Day Test, there's hope for his recovery given his past resilience.

Rahul, who has been a key player in the series, has scored 235 runs in the last three matches, making him the second-highest run-scorer after Australia's Travis Head.

KL Rahul was hit on his arm (Image source: X/@BCCI)

KL Rahul suffers injury scare ahead of Boxing Day Test

By Gaurav Tripathi 01:29 pm Dec 21, 202401:29 pm

What's the story Indian cricket team's top-order batter KL Rahul has suffered an unfortunate injury scare during a practice session. The incident took place in the lead-up to the highly anticipated India vs Australia Boxing Day Test in Melbourne. While training at the nets, Rahul was hit on his arm, in yet another unsettling event for Team India in this Border Gavaskar Trophy series. Notably, the five-match affair is leveled at 1-1 after three games.

Recurring incidents

Rahul's injury history in ongoing series

Notably, this isn't the first time Rahul has been injured in the ongoing series. A similar incident took place before the Perth Test when he got a blow on his hand. Today's incident saw him getting hit on his right wrist while batting in the nets. The team physio immediately rushed to his aid, wrapping a tight bandage around his wrist for support and protection. A video of the same soon went viral on social media.

Key player

Rahul's significant role in Team India

Rahul has been a key player for Team India in this series, leading the team's run-scoring chart in the last three Test matches. Despite not scoring a century, he has scored 235 runs at 47, making him the second-highest run-scorer after Australia's Travis Head. His promotion to opener in place of Rohit Sharma has paid off with consistent performances at the crease.

Injury update

Uncertainty surrounds Rahul's injury ahead of Melbourne Test

While the severity of Rahul's injury is still unknown with five days to go for the Boxing Day Test, the team management will hope he recovers in time. The optimism comes from the fact that he bounced back after an injury scare before the Perth Test to deliver a strong performance. Meanwhile, his scores in this series read 26, 77, 37, 7, 84 & 4*.

