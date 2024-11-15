Summarize Simplifying... In short KL Rahul, a potential replacement for Rohit Sharma in the upcoming 1st BGT Test, has suffered an injury scare, raising concerns about his participation.

This comes after a disappointing performance in Australia, where he managed only 187 runs from nine innings.

Despite his past success in challenging overseas conditions, Rahul's form in Australia has been a concern, particularly against right-arm pacer Josh Hazlewood.

The extent of his injury is still unknown (Image source: X/@ICC)

KL Rahul suffers injury scare ahead of 1st BGT Test

By Gaurav Tripathi 10:19 am Nov 15, 202410:19 am

What's the story Team India's star batter KL Rahul sustained an injury during a match simulation against India A at the WACA in Perth. The incident took place on Friday when Rahul was struck on his right elbow. Though he tried to continue playing after the blow, he was forced to walk off the field. The extent of his injury is still unknown. Notably, the opener of the five Test series between India and Australia will get underway on November 22.

Performance review

Rahul's early arrival and performance in Australia

Rahul was one of the first members of the main squad to reach Australia﻿, along with Dhruv Jurel. Both players were picked for the India A team for the second unofficial Test against Australia A at the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). However, Rahul's top-order performance has been underwhelming with two failures, including a bizarre dismissal in his second innings by spinner Corey Rocchiccioli.

Replacement prospects

Potential replacements for Rohit Sharma in 1st Test

With Rohit Sharma's participation in the first Test looking more and more unlikely, Rahul is being seen as a potential replacement to open the innings. Abhimanyu Easwaran is another strong contender for the spot. This comes after a similar incident on Thursday when Sarfaraz Khan was hit on the elbow during net sessions, although his injury wasn't deemed serious.

Career overview

Rahul's career and performance in Australia

Rahul's international career started in Australia where he scored a duck and a century on his first tour. Despite stellar performances in tough overseas conditions like England and South Africa, he has failed in Australia with just 187 runs from nine innings. On the 2018-19 tour, Rahul could only cross double figures once out of five innings, struggling against right-arm pacer Josh Hazlewood who got him out four times.

Twitter Post

KL Rahul walks off the field