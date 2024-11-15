Summarize Simplifying... In short Virat Kohli's recent performance has been underwhelming, contributing to India's loss against New Zealand.

Virat Kohli struggles in red-ball cricket continues (Image source: X/@ICC)

Virat Kohli falls to Mukesh Kumar in intra-squad match

By Gaurav Tripathi 10:12 am Nov 15, 202410:12 am

What's the story Virat Kohli's batting form has been underwhelming ahead of the first Test between India and Australia, set to take place on November 22 in Perth. During a match simulation ahead of the highly anticipated Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024, Kohli was dismissed without making a significant contribution. He was caught at second slip off a delivery from Mukesh Kumar, continuing his recent trend of low scores. Kohli has particularly been troubled against the out-swinging deliveries.

Kohli's recent performance raises concerns

Kohli's recent form has been far from impressive, having scored only 93 runs in six innings against New Zealand. The poor show was a major reason behind India's 0-3 loss at home. In the last five years, the 36-year-old has only scored three Test hundreds. Although he has scored over 1,300 runs in Australia, his current form is a concern for the visiting team.

India's World Test Championship hopes hinge on Kohli

India's hopes of qualifying for the final of the World Test Championship rest heavily on Kohli's performance. To secure a spot in the final without any hassle, India must defeat Australia 4-0. The team management is banking on Kohli to deliver with the bat as they aim for their third consecutive series win Down Under. However, his recent dismissals have raised concerns among supporters and former players alike.

Ponting optimistic about Kohli's comeback

Despite Kohli's recent struggles, former Australian captain Ricky Ponting is still optimistic. He feels Kohli will thrive on the fast and bouncy tracks in Australia and might return to his best in the games against the Pat Cummins-led side. This optimism gives a glimmer of hope to Indian cricket fans who are eagerly waiting for the upcoming Test series.