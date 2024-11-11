Summarize Simplifying... In short Team India has hit a milestone by completing 200 T20I sixes in 2024, thanks to contributions from players like Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, and Arshdeep Singh.

On the same day, the West Indies also achieved this feat, reaching 201 sixes in the year.

On the same day, the West Indies also achieved this feat, reaching 201 sixes in the year.

Other teams with impressive sixes include Australia, Nepal, and Hong Kong, each with over 150 T20I sixes in 2024.

India completed 200 sixes in T20Is in 2024 during the 2nd game against SA

Team India completes 200 T20I sixes in 2024: Key stats

By Parth Dhall 03:14 pm Nov 11, 202403:14 pm

What's the story After faring well in the series opener, India lost the 2nd T20I to South Africa at St George's Park, Gqeberha. In a low-scoring affair, India failed to defend 124 as the match went down to the wire. The match saw only five maximums, with the visitors smashing three. With this, India completed 200 sixes in T20Is in 2024. Here are the key stats.

Sixes

200 T20I maximums in 2024

Before the match, India had 197 T20I sixes in 2024. Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, and Arshdeep Singh contributed with a six each to take India's overall tally to 200. As per ESPNcricinfo, a total of 32 players have hit at least one six for Team India this year (T20Is). The tally includes 3,874 runs in 24 T20Is.

Twitter Post

Team India enters record books

WI

India joined by West Indies

It is worth noting that the West Indies attained the same feat in the 2nd T20I against England the same day. They now have 201 sixes in the format this year. Notably, Rovman Powell smashed the only two sixes for WI against England. Only three other sides have struck over 150 T20I sixes in 2024 - Australia (157), Nepal (158), and Hong Kong (172).