Summarize Simplifying... In short Prasidh Krishna's bowling prowess shone in India A's unofficial Test against Australia, taking key wickets that turned the match in India's favor.

Despite a late surge from Australia, India A managed to end their batting, with Krishna's impressive stats of 73 wickets across 21 First-Class games.

The 28-year-old, who debuted for Team India in 2021, has made significant contributions despite injury setbacks, with a total of 39 wickets across all formats.

Krishna took four wickets for 50 runs (Image source: X/@BCCI)

Prasidh Krishna shines in India A's unofficial Test against Australia

By Gaurav Tripathi 12:07 pm Nov 08, 202412:07 pm

What's the story India A has made a stunning comeback in the second unofficial Test match against Australia A, after being bowled out for just 161. The team managed to bundle Australia for 223, leaving them with a comfortable lead of 62. The turnaround was largely due to the stunning performance by Prasidh Krishna who took four wickets for 50 runs. Krishna's performance could well land him a place in India's team for the upcoming Test series starting on November 22 in Perth.

Krishna's strategy and key dismissals

Krishna, who was introduced as the first-change bowler by Ruturaj Gaikwad, started his spell by dismissing Oliver Davies. He later took three wickets in three overs, helping India A make a strong comeback. Krishna used his height and action to extract bounce and skid off the pitch, resulting in successful dismissals including that of Jimmy Peirson and Marcus Harris.

Krishna's dismissal of Harris and Boland

Krishna's dismissal of Harris turned the match in India's favor as the latter was on 74 when he edged a ball to wicketkeeper Dhruv Jurel. On the very next delivery, Krishna dismissed Scott Boland who was caught by Abhimanyu Easwaran at first slip. These dismissals came at a crucial time when Australia were leading by just six runs with only one wicket remaining.

Australia's late surge and India A's response

Despite the dismissals of Harris and Boland, Australia was able to extend their lead with some aggressive batting from all-rounder Nathan McAndrew and tail-ender Corey Rocchiccioli. However, Mukesh Kumar stepped up to take his third wicket of the innings, bringing an end to Australia's batting. Now, India A face the challenge of setting a competitive total in challenging conditions at the MCG.

Here are his FC stats

As per ESPNcricinfo, Krishna finished with 4/50 across 16 overs. With this spell, he has raced to 73 wickets across 21 First-Class games at a fine average of 22-plus. The tally now includes four four-wicket hauls alongside three fifers. The 28-year-old pacer also boasts a 10-wicket match haul.

Krishna's international cricket journey

Krishna made his Team India debut in an ODI against England in 2021. He earned his T20I and Test caps in 2023 against Ireland and South Africa, respectively. He has represented India in two Tests, 17 ODIs, and five T20Is so far. Despite his injury setbacks, Krishna's contributions to the team have been significant with a total of 39 wickets across all formats.