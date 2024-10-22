Summarize Simplifying... In short Australian cricketer David Warner has hinted at a possible return to Test cricket for the upcoming series against India, filling the opener spot left vacant by Cameron Green.

David Warner retired from Test cricket this year

Australia's David Warner open to Test return for Border-Gavaskar Trophy

By Parth Dhall 07:12 pm Oct 22, 2024

What's the story Former Australian cricketer David Warner has reiterated that he is willing to come out of retirement for the much-awaited Border-Gavaskar Trophy against India this year. Warner's announcement comes after he retired from Test cricket following Australia's home series against Pakistan in the 2023/24 season. On the subsequent West Indies tour, Steven Smith was promoted to open the innings along with Usman Khawaja.

Team reshuffle

Potential return amid team changes

Smith, who is regarded as one of the best middle-order Test batters, continued to open in New Zealand without much success. However, with all-rounder Cameron Green unavailable for the impending Test series against India, there were rumors of Smith wanting to return to his original spot of number four. However, a final call on this will be taken soon.

Comeback hint

Warner vies for a comeback

In Green's absence, Australia now has to find an opener to replace him in the XI for the India series. In the midst of this, Warner has hinted at a possible return. He told Code Sports, "I'm always available, just got to pick up the phone." He added, "I'm always dead serious. Let's be honest, the guys have played one red ball game since their last Test matches in February."

Shield participation

Readiness to rejoin Shield game

Warner also said that he would be willing to play the next Sheffield Shield game if required for the series. "Honestly, if they really needed myself for this series, I'm more than happy to play the next Shield game and go out there and play," he said. He added that even though his retirement is for good reasons, he is willing to step up if there's a desperate need for someone.

Career

A look at Warner's Test career

Warner, who made his Test debut in 2011, went on to become a mainstay opener for Australia across formats. His power-packed starts in all three formats became a hallmark of his batting. In 2024, Warner retired as the fifth-highest run-scorer for Australia in Tests. He racked up 8,786 runs from 112 Tests at an average of 44.59. The tally includes 26 tons.