Forlan retired from football in 2019

Ex-Manchester United striker Diego Forlan to make ATP tennis debut

What's the story Former Manchester United forward Diego Forlan is set to make his professional tennis debut in an Association of Tennis Professionals (ATP) doubles event. The tournament will be held next month in Uruguay, Forlan's home country. The 45-year-old, who retired from football in 2019, has been competing in International Tennis Federation (ITF) Masters events, particularly in the 45+ category.

Tennis partnership

Forlan to partner with Federico Coria in Uruguay Open

In the upcoming Uruguay Open in Montevideo, Forlan will partner Argentine tennis player Federico Coria. This will be a major milestone in Forlan's tennis career as it is an officially recognized ATP tournament. The competition is part of the second-tier Challenger Tour, which is why participants like Forlan need a wildcard. His partner Coria currently ranks 101 globally in singles and peaked at 49 last year.

Football legacy

Forlan's illustrious football career

Before switching to tennis, Forlan had a stellar football career. He played 98 matches for Manchester United after joining the club in 2002. He then moving to La Liga side Villarreal. Forlan won the European Golden Shoe twice, an award given to Europe's top-scorer. His biggest achievements include winning the Golden Ball at the 2010 FIFA World Cup, where Uruguay finished third. He also led his side to the 2011 Copa America title.