NZ bundled out India for 462 in their 2nd innings (Photo credit: X/@BLACKCAPS)

1st Test: New Zealand need 107 runs to beat India

By Rajdeep Saha 05:05 pm Oct 19, 202405:05 pm

What's the story New Zealand need 107 runs to beat India in the first Test held in Bengaluru. Team India resumed Day 4 on 231/3 and rode on majestic knocks from Sarfaraz Khan and Rishabh Pant to thwart the Kiwis. India were 408/3 at one stage before the Kiwi quicks got into the act and picked 7 wickets for just 54 runs. Here's more.

2nd new ball

New Zealand seamers mop things up

India were on the hot seat with Sarfaraz getting to 150. However, Tim Southee dismissed the youngster right after. William O'Rourke and Matt Henry then took three-fers as India fell prey to pace once again. The second new ball and its impact looked similar to the pacers bowling India out for 46 in the first innings. This was a massive show from the Kiwis.

Information

O'Rourke and Henry shine for NZ

O'Rourke got the scalps of Rishabh Pant, KL Rahul and Ravindra Jadeja. He finished with 3/92 from 21 overs. Overall, he took 7 scalps in this Test. Meanwhile, Henry claimed 3/102 from 24.3 overs. He took a fifer in India's 1st innings.

Duo

Sarfaraz and Pant thwart the Kiwis with 177-run stand

Pant walked out to bat in the morning alongside Sarfaraz with India losing Virat Kohli on the final delivery of Day 3. Sarfaraz, who resumed on 70, went on to hammer a brilliant 150-run knock. This was his maiden century in Tests. On the other hand, Pant was looking set for his 7th ton but missed out after being castled on 99 runs.

Dismissals

Manners in which Sarfaraz and Pant got out

An inswinger in the slot from Southee saw Sarfaraz's eyes get lit up and he was caught. His knock was laced with 18 fours and three sixes. He faced 195 balls. On the other hand, Pant saw the ball kick up from short of length and it surprised him on the defence. The ball hit his bat and crashed the stumps.

Pant

Pant surpasses 2,500 runs, makes this record

Pant's 99 consisted of nine fours and five sixes. Playing his 36th Test match (62 innings), Pant surpassed the 2,500-run mark earlier in the knock. He owns 2,551 runs at an average of 44.75. Pant has six tons under his belt (50s: 12). Pant also made history by becoming the fastest Indian wicketkeeper batter to score 2,500 runs in Tests (62 innings).

Information

16th FC hundred for Sarfaraz

Playing his 52nd First-Class match (78 innings), Sarfaraz has surpassed 4,500 runs. He averages 69-plus in the format. This was his 16th hundred in FC cricket. He also owns 14 fifties. Notably, 11 of his 16 tons have been scores worth 150-plus.

Information

A collapse does India in

Rahul was caught out with a solid delivery from O'Rourke. Meanwhile, Ravindra Jadeja played a poor shot under the circumstances and threw his wicket away. There was nothing much for R Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Siraj to offer.

NZ

NZ on verge of a famous win on Indian soil

New Zealand openers faced four balls before play was called off. The Kiwi openers will be wanting to set a platform on Sunday and get the job done. This is a paltry target and NZ have the upper hand. For India, their spinners will be crucial. The likes of Ashwin, Jadeja and Kuldeep need to be smart with their executions and make things work.