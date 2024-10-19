Summarize Simplifying... In short In 1991, Lonnie Smith made history as the first player to appear in the World Series with four different teams.

That year, the Twins triumphed over the Braves in a thrilling seven-game series, with Smith contributing significantly to the Braves' season.

Over his 19-year career, Smith played 1,613 regular-season games, boasting a .288 batting average and three World Series titles with three different teams. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Lonnie Smith became the first player to appear in the World Series with four different teams (1991)

#ThisDayThatYear: Smith first to play World Series with four teams

By Pavan Thimmaiah 04:14 pm Oct 19, 202404:14 pm

What's the story On October 19, 1991, Lonnie Smith made history by becoming the first player to appear in the World Series with four teams. Leading off for the Atlanta Braves in Game 1 against the Minnesota Twins, Smith's achievement was a notable milestone, underscoring his versatility, including the Philadelphia Phillies, St. Louis Cardinals, Kansas City Royals, and Braves. We decode the record and Smith's MLB stats.

1991 World Series

Recap of the historic World Series

As mentioned, Smith became the first player to appear in the World Series with four different teams in 1991. That year's series, widely regarded as one of the greatest ever, featured the Twins defeating the Braves in seven games. The Twins won three games in extra innings, including a dramatic Game 7 where Jack Morris pitched a 10-inning shutout, securing Minnesota's 1-0 victory.

Game 1

Game 1 recap of the 1991 World Series

In Game 1 of the 1991 World Series, the Twins defeated the Braves 5-2. Twins' starter Morris earned the win, allowing just two runs over seven-plus innings. Greg Gagne's three-run homer and Kent Hrbek's solo shot powered the Twins' offense. Braves starter Charlie Leibrandt struggled, leading to his removal from the rotation after this game. Meanwhile, Rick Aguilera closed with a four-out save.

1991 season

Season recap of the 1991 season for Atlanta and Smith

The Braves went from last in 1990 to first in 1991, erasing a 9.5-game All-Star break deficit. They clinched the division just before the season ended, facing the Twins in the World Series. Lonnie Smith played 122 games, hitting .275 with 97 hits, seven homers, 44 RBIs, and 50 walks. In the postseason, he hit .240 with three homers and three RBIs.

Career stats

Smith's MLB career stats

Smith played 1,613 regular-season games across 19 seasons, posting a .288 batting average with 1,488 hits, 273 doubles, and 98 homers. He had a solid postseason career, hitting .278 in 63 games with 17 RBIs and four homers across 205 at-bats. Notably, he is also a three-time World Series Champion with three different teams.