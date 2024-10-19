Summarize Simplifying... In short Sachin Tendulkar holds the record for the most dismissals in the 90s in Test cricket for India, with 10 instances.

Following him are Rahul Dravid with nine, Rishabh Pant with seven, and Sunil Gavaskar, MS Dhoni, and Virender Sehwag each with five.

These stats highlight the bittersweet moments when these cricket legends were on the brink of a century but fell just short.

Rishabh Pant fell for 99 on Day 4 of the 1st Test against New Zealand (Photo credit: X/@BCCI)

Decoding batters with most dismissals in 90s for India (Tests)

By Rajdeep Saha

What's the story Rishabh Pant fell for 99 on Day 4 of the 1st Test against New Zealand in Bengaluru on Saturday. Pant came in the morning alongside Sarfaraz Khan with India losing Virat Kohli on the final delivery of Day 3. The two batters added 177 runs. Sarfaraz perished for 150 whereas Pant to walked back. Here are Indian batters with most dismissals in the 90s.

#1

Sachin Tendulkar - 10

As per Cricbuzz, Sachin Tendulkar was dismissed in the 90s a record 10 times in Test cricket. Tendulkar, who remains the leading scorer in Tests, ended his career with a total of 15,921 runs at 53.78. He slammed a total of 51 tons and 68 fifties. His best score was 248*. As per ESPNcricinfo, Tendulkar also managed 14 ducks in his career.

#2

Rahul Dravid - 9

Former Indian batting ace and head coach, Rahul Dravid, follows suit with nine dismissals in the 90s. Dravid hammered 13,288 runs, including for ICC at an average of 51.85. He struck 41 tons and 62 fifties. 13,265 of his runs came for India at 52.63. He played one match for the ICC XI and scored 0 and 23 runs. Overall, he managed eight ducks.

#3

Rishabh Pant - 7

Pant's 99 consisted of nine fours and five sixes. Playing his 36th Test match (62 innings), Pant surpassed the 2,500-run mark earlier in the knock. He owns 2,551 runs at an average of 44.75. This was the 7th time Pant was dismissed in the 90s and the first time he was out on 99. Pant has six tons under his belt (50s: 12).

Information

Gavaskar, Dhoni and Sehwag - 5

Former Team India legends Sunil Gavaskar, MS Dhoni and Virender Sehwag went on to be dismissed five times in the 90s. Gavaskar slammed 34 tons and 45 fifties. Dhoni managed six tons and 33 fifties. Sehwag hammered 23 tons and 32 fifties.