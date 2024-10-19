Summarize Simplifying... In short Rishabh Pant narrowly missed his 7th Test century, falling for 99 against New Zealand.

Despite this, he made history by becoming the fastest Indian wicketkeeper batter to reach 2,500 runs in Tests, surpassing MS Dhoni and Farokh Engineer.

Pant's performance helped India take a 70-plus lead in the Bengaluru Test after a disappointing first innings.

This was Pant's maiden 99-run knock in Tests (Photo credit: X/@BCCI)

Rishabh Pant falls for 99 versus New Zealand: Key stats

By Rajdeep Saha 03:26 pm Oct 19, 2024

What's the story Indian cricket team's Rishabh Pant showcased his prowess with the bat on Day 4 of the first Test match against New Zealand in Bengaluru on Saturday. Pant walked out to bat in the morning alongside Sarfaraz Khan with India losing Virat Kohli on the final delivery of Day 3. Sarfaraz and Pant added 177 runs before both players departed in quick succession.

A solid knock from Pant's blade

India resumed the day on 231/3 and it was Sarfaraz who started well by getting crucial boundaries and getting to his century. Pant opened up thereafter and hammered Tim Southee for a six and a four. He attacked Ajaz Patel next before gtting to his fifty from 54 balls. After a rain delay, Pant continued to make merry and moved along nicely.

Pant misses out on his 7th Test ton

Pant was looking well set for his 7th Test century. However, he was denied the same by William O'Rourke. The ball kicked up from short of length and surprised Pant on the defence. The ball hit his bat and crashed the stumps.

2,500 runs and 12th half-century for Pant in Tests

Pant's 99 consisted of nine fours and five sixes. Playing his 36th Test match (62 innings), Pant surpassed the 2,500-run mark earlier in the knock. He owns 2,551 runs at an average of 44.75. He was India's top scorer with 20 runs in the first innings in a score of 46 all-out. Pant has six tons under his belt. He also owns 12 fifties.

Breaking down Pant's Test stats

As per ESPNcricinfo, Pant owns 919 runs at home at an average of 61-plus. He owns two tons and seven fifties. Meanwhile, he owns 1,587 runs in away Tests at 39.67. In one neutral venue encounter, he has 45 runs at 22.50.

Pant makes history in Bengaluru Test

Earlier, Pant made history by becoming the fastest Indian wicketkeeper batter to score 2,500 runs in Tests. Pant achieved the milestone in just 62 innings, ahead of former Indian skipper MS Dhoni (69 innings) and Farokh Engineer (82 innings). Meanwhile, by hitting his 18th fifty-plus score, Pant equalled Engineer for most 50-plus scores among Indian wicketkeepers. Only MS Dhoni (39) owns more fifty-plus scores.

4th wicketkeeper to be dismissed on 99

As per Cricbuzz, Pant is now the 4th wicketkeeper to be dismissed on 99 in Tests. He follows the likes of Brendon McCullum (NZ) vs SL, Napier, 2005; MS Dhoni (IND) vs ENG, Nagpur, 2012 and Jonny Bairstow (ENG) vs SA, Old Trafford, 2017.

Summary of the Bengaluru Test

India were stunned by the New Zealand pacers in their first innings and folded for a score of 46. This was India's lowest Test score at home and 3rd-lowest overall. Matt Henry claimed a fifer. In response, Devon Conway (91) and Rachin Ravindra (134) helped NZ get to 402/10. India have gone past 400 in their 2nd innings and own a 70-plus lead.