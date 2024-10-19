Summarize Simplifying... In short Peyton Manning, a former NFL quarterback, set a new record in 2014 by throwing his 509th career touchdown pass, surpassing Brett Favre's record.

Manning, who played for the Broncos and Colts, ended his career with 539 touchdown passes, 71,940 yards, and a passer rating of 96.5.

His illustrious career includes two Super Bowl wins, five NFL MVP awards, and numerous other accolades.

Manning broke Favre's career TD passes record in 2014 (Image credit: X/@Broncos)

#ThisDayThatYear: Peyton Manning sets new record for career touchdown passes

By Pavan Thimmaiah 02:18 pm Oct 19, 202402:18 pm

What's the story On October 19, 2014, Peyton Manning broke Brett Favre's NFL record of 508 career touchdown passes. The milestone came during the Denver Broncos' 42-17 victory over the San Francisco 49ers, with Manning throwing an 8-yard pass to Demaryius Thomas late in the first half. We decode another record by Manning the historic game and his career stats.

Game recap

Broncos hand a 42-17 loss to 49ers; Manning sets record

Manning shattered Brett Favre's record with his 509th career touchdown pass during the Broncos' dominant 42-17 win over the 49ers. Manning threw four touchdowns in the game, including the milestone eight-yard pass to Thomas. Denver's defense, led by DeMarcus Ware and Von Miller, sacked Colin Kaepernick six times while Manning finished with 318 passing yards. Denver improved their record to 5-1 with this win.

2014 season

Manning and Broncos' 2014 season highlights

In 2014 the Broncos maintained a robust performance. The team ended the season with a 12-4 record, finishing first in the AFC West and second in the AFC. They fell to the Indianapolis Colts, 24 to 13, in the 2014 AFC divisional game. However, in 16 games, Manning completed 395 of 597 passes, threw for 4,727 yards, and recorded 39 touchdown passes.

Record

QBs with the most career TD passes

New England Patriots' Tom Brady leads the NFL with 649 career touchdown passes, followed by New Orleans Saints Drew Brees (571) and Manning (539). Green Bay Packers' Brett Favre, with 508, is the fourth player to surpass 500 TDs. Notably, among active players, Jets Aaron Rodgers is nearing 500, currently sitting at 484, and is the only active player to cross the 400 mark.

Career stats

Manning's career stats (regular and postseason)

Over 17 seasons, playing for the Broncos and Indianapolis Colts he completed 6,125 passes on 9,380 attempts, in 266 games. Manning threw for a total of 71,940 yards, with 539 touchdown passes, achieving a passer rating of 96.5. In postseason play, Manning managed 649 passes for 7,339 yards including 40 TDs for a passer rating of 87.4 in 27 postseason games.

Awards

QB's achievements and awards

Manning's illustrious career includes two Super Bowl championships (XLI, 50), five NFL MVP awards, and the Super Bowl MVP title (XLI). He was a 14-time Pro Bowl selection and a seven-time First-team All-Pro. Manning earned the NFL Comeback Player of the Year award (2012), the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year award in 2005, and Colts No. 18 retired, among numerous other accolades.