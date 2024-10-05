OTDTY: Peyton Manning joins an elite list of NFL QB's with the 500th TD pass of his career (Image credit: X/@Broncos)

#ThisDayThatYear: Peyton Manning joins 500 TD passes club in 2014

By Pavan Thimmaiah 01:08 pm Oct 05, 202401:08 pm

What's the story On October 5, 2014, Peyton Manning showcased an extraordinary performance against the Arizona Cardinals. He completed 31 of 47 passes for a career-high 479 yards, throwing four touchdown passes, including the 500th of his illustrious career, while also throwing two interceptions. His effort led the Denver Broncos to a decisive 41-20 victory, joining the ranks of Brett Favre (508). Here's more.

2014 season

Manning and Broncos' 2014 season recap

In 2014 the Broncos maintained a strong performance. The team ended the season with a 12-4 record, finishing 1st in the AFC West and 2nd in the AFC. They fell to the Indianapolis Colts, 24 to 13, in the 2014 AFC divisional game. Meanwhile, in 16 games Manning completed 395 of 597 passes and threw for 4,727 yards, and recorded 39 touchdown passes.

Game recap

Broncos hand Cardinals their first loss of the season 41-20

Manning threw five touchdown passes, leading the Broncos to a 41-20 victory over the Cardinals. Manning completed 31 passes for 479 yards. The Broncos took an early lead, and despite a late surge from the Cardinals, Denver's defense held strong. Drew Santon shone for Arizona with 11 passes for 118 yards, while Broncos' Demaryius Thomas recorded eight catches and two TDs for 226 yards.

Career stats

Manning's career stats (regular and postseason)

Over 17 seasons, playing for the Broncos and Indianapolis Colts he completed 6,125 passes on 9,380 attempts, in 266 games. Manning threw for a total of 71,940 yards, with 539 touchdown passes, achieving a passer rating of 96.5. In postseason play, Manning managed 649 passes for 7,339 yards including 40 TDs for a passer rating of 87.4 in 27 postseason games.

Achievements and awards

QB's achievements and awards

Manning's illustrious career includes two Super Bowl championships (XLI, 50), five NFL MVP awards, and the Super Bowl MVP title (XLI). He was a 14-time Pro Bowl selection and a seven-time First-team All-Pro. Manning earned the NFL Comeback Player of the Year award (2012), the Walter Payton NFL Man of the Year award in 2005, and Colts No. 18 retired, among numerous other accolades.