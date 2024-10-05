Summarize Simplifying... In short Cricketer R Ashwin has voiced his concerns about the instability in Pakistan's cricket team due to frequent changes in captaincy.

He suggests this uncertainty could lead players to focus more on their individual performance rather than the team's success.

This comes as Pakistan gears up for a Test series against England under the leadership of Shan Masood. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Ashwin expressed his sorrow over the current state of Pakistan cricket (Image source: X/@ICC)

R Ashwin expresses concern over Pakistan cricket's current state

By Gaurav Tripathi 12:42 pm Oct 05, 202412:42 pm

What's the story Veteran Indian all-rounder Ravichandran Ashwin has voiced his concerns about the current state of cricket in Pakistan. This comes after Pakistan's unexpected group stage exit from the ICC T20 World Cup 2024, and subsequent losses in both red-ball matches against Bangladesh on home ground. Ashwin, who recently won the Player of the Series award in a two-match Test series between India and Bangladesh, described Pakistan's situation as disappointing.

Team instability

Ashwin laments instability in Pakistan's cricket team

In a video that has since gone viral, Ashwin expressed his sorrow over the current state of Pakistan cricket. He stated, "I feel sorry for the phase in which they are now because such dangerous cricketers have played for the Pakistan cricket team." He further highlighted that despite having many skilled players, frequent changes in captaincy have led to uncertainty within the team.

Captaincy critique

Ashwin criticizes Pakistan's 'musical chair' captaincy

Ashwin criticized Pakistan's frequent changes in captaincy, likening it to a game of musical chairs. He said, "They lost in the 2023 World Cup, then Babar (Azam) resigned. Then Afridi was given the captaincy, then again Babar was given limited overs and Shan Masood was made the captain in Test cricket." He expressed concern over this instability affecting player focus and team performance.

Focus concerns

Ashwin questions player focus amid team instability

Ashwin questioned how a cricketer could maintain focus amid such instability. He said, "So what would I think as a cricketer. Should I focus on my game or on the team?" He suggested that this uncertainty might lead players to prioritize their individual performance over team success. This comes as Pakistan prepare for a three-match Test series against England under Shan's leadership, starting Monday (October 7) in Multan.