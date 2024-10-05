Several WI seniors to skip SL tour, Evin Lewis returns
The West Indies cricket team is set to face a significant challenge as senior players Nicholas Pooran, Andre Russell, Akeal Hosein, and Shimron Hetmyer have withdrawn from the upcoming T20I series in Sri Lanka. The players have cited personal reasons for their absence. In response to these withdrawals, Terrance Hinds from Trinbago Knight Riders and Shamar Springer from Antigua and Barbuda Falcons have been called up to fill the void.
Lewis and King return to T20I squad
Evin Lewis is making a comeback to the T20I squad after last representing West Indies in the 2022 ICC T20 World Cup. Brandon King, who has been sidelined due to a side injury, is also returning to the team. This marks the first international call-up for all-rounders Terrance Hinds and Shamar Springer, following their impressive performances in CPL 2024.
Joseph rejoins T20I squad, Holder remains absent
Alzarri Joseph is rejoining the T20I squad after being rested for the recent series against South Africa. However, Jason Holder will continue to be absent having also been rested for the South Africa T20Is. The leadership of the T20I side remains unchanged with Rovman Powell as captain and Roston Chase as his deputy.
Coach Sammy confident in squad's ability
Head coach Daren Sammy expressed confidence in the team's ability to perform well against Sri Lanka despite the absence of several senior players. He stated, "The tour of Sri Lanka gives us a chance to test our depth and assess players in different situations, especially with several senior players missing out for various reasons, including a need for rest and rehabilitation from injury."
West Indies's ODI squad includes young talent
The ODI squad for the Sri Lanka tour includes 17-year-old Jewel Andrew, an Antiguan wicketkeeper-batter. Other members of the team include Brandon King and Sherfane Rutherford. The leadership for this format will be under Shai Hope with Alzarri Joseph as his deputy. Matthew Forde, who missed out on a place in the T20I side, has secured a spot in the ODI team following his successful stint with Dambulla Aura in LPL.
West Indies T20I squad
West Indies T20I squad: Rovman Powell (c), Roston Chase (vc), Fabian Allen, Alick Athanaze, Andre Fletcher, Terrance Hinds, Shai Hope, Alzarri Joseph, Shamar Joseph, Brandon King, Evin Lewis, Gudakesh Motie, Sherfane Rutherford, Romario Shepherd, Shamar Springer.
West Indies ODI squad
West Indies ODI squad: Shai Hope (c), Alzarri Joseph (vc), Jewel Andrew, Alick Athanaze, Keacy Carty, Roston Chase, Matthew Forde, Shamar Joseph, Brandon King, Evin Lewis, Gudakesh Motie, Sherfane Rutherford, Jayden Seales, Romario Shepherd, Hayden Walsh Jr.