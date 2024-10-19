Summarize Simplifying... In short In a recent Ranji Trophy match, Washington Sundar delivered a remarkable 152-run performance, forming a 232-run partnership with Sudharsan.

Despite missing the first round due to international commitments, Sundar's impressive career includes four Tests for India, three half-centuries in six Test innings, and a total of 265 Test runs.

This match marked his 31st First-Class game and his second century, bringing his total First-Class runs to 1,398. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Washington Sundar has registered his second First-Class century (Photo credit: X/@BCCIdomestic)

Washington Sundar slams defining 152-run knock in Ranji Trophy: Stats

By Rajdeep Saha 02:04 pm Oct 19, 202402:04 pm

What's the story Washington Sundar has registered his second First-Class century. The Indian all-rounder attained the mark in the ongoing 2024-25 Ranji Trophy match against Delhi at the Arun Jaitley Stadium. He came to bat on Day 1 at No. 3 after Narayan Jagadeesan's dismissal, who had earlier added 168 runs for the first wicket with Sai Sudharsan. Sudharsan and Sundar helped TN get to 379/1 at stumps on Day 1. Sundar, who was unbeaten on 96, got to 152 before being dismissed.

Partnership details

Sundar and Sudharsan's partnership propels Tamil Nadu's score

Sundar and Sudharsan forged a formidable partnership, adding 232 runs for the second wicket. Sudharsan, who slammed his maiden double ton on Friday, fell for 213 runs in the morning session. This partnership helped Tamil Nadu cross the 400-run mark. Sundar continued to bat and helped his side get past 500. Manoj Chauhan dismissed the player. Sundar's knock was laced with 19 fours and a six. He faced 269 balls.

Career overview

Sundar's international commitments and performance

Sundar, who has played four Tests for India, missed the first round of the Ranji Trophy 2024-25 due to international commitments. Despite limited opportunities at the international level, he has shown immense promise with three half-centuries in six Test innings at an average of 66.25. He owns 265 Test runs with the top score of 96*. However, his opportunities have been limited due to the similar skill set of Ravichandran Ashwin, Ravindra Jadeja and Axar Patel.

Information

Decoding his FC stats

Playing his 31st First-Class match, Sundar smashed just his 2nd century. Notably, Sundar's first century at this level came against Tripura in 2017 when he opened the innings with Abhinav Mukund, scoring 159. He also owns eight fifties. He has raced to 1,398 runs.