Summarize Simplifying... In short Sai Sudharsan, a rising star in Indian cricket, has been making waves in the Ranji Trophy with a double century, aided by a strategic partnership with Washington Sundar.

His consistent performance this season, including a century in the Duleep Trophy and a debut T20I against Zimbabwe, underscores his potential as a key player.

With six centuries and over 1,800 runs in 26 First-Class matches, Sudharsan's cricketing prowess is undeniable.

Sudharsan is unbeaten on 202

Sai Sudharsan hits maiden First-Class double hundred in Ranji Trophy

By Rajdeep Saha 05:41 pm Oct 18, 202405:41 pm

What's the story Tamil Nadu opener Sai Sudharsan has reached a major milestone in his cricketing career. He scored his maiden First-Class double century in the second round of the Ranji Trophy 2024-25 against Delhi. The match was held at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Friday. Sudharsan's brilliant innings came after Tamil Nadu's skipper N Jagadeesan was dismissed by pacer Navdeep Saini. Tamil Nadu were 379/1 at stumps from 88 overs. Sudharsan is unscathed at 202.

Strategic alliance

Sudharsan's partnership with Sundar boosts Tamil Nadu's score

After their team's captain was dismissed, Sudharsan found a reliable ally in Washington Sundar. Their partnership helped Tamil Nadu inch closer to the 400-run mark on Day 1. This strategic alliance proved crucial for the team's performance in the ongoing match against Delhi. Notably, Sundar also showed his mettle with a knock of an unbeaten 96 from 170 balls.

Season highlights

Sudharsan's consistent performance in current season

Sudharsan has been in phenomenal form this season. In the first round match against Saurashtra, he scored a 159-ball knock of 82 runs. He also scored a century for India C during the Duleep Trophy against India A, further proving his batting prowess. His consistent performance highlights his potential as a key player for Tamil Nadu in the ongoing Ranji Trophy tournament.

Career milestones

Sudharsan's T20I debut and previous season performance

Earlier this year, Sudharsan made his T20I debut for India against Zimbabwe. Last season, he represented the Gujarat Giants and scored 527 runs in 12 matches. His highest score of the season was a blistering 103 off just 51 balls against Chennai Super Kings. These career milestones highlight Sudharsan's growing prominence in Indian cricket.

Information

Sixth century for Sudharsan in FC cricket

Playing his 26th First-Class match, Sudharsan has raced to 1,810 runs at an average of over 38. This was his sixth century in FC cricket. He also owns five fifties.