The Indian cricket team was folded for 46 by New Zealand (Photo credit: X/@BLACKCAPS)

Decoding the lowest team totals in Tests on Asian soil

By Rajdeep Saha 03:06 pm Oct 17, 202403:06 pm

What's the story The Indian cricket team was folded for 46 by New Zealand in the first Test of the 2024 series in Bengaluru. After Day 1 got washed out, India opted to bat on Day 2. The New Zealand pacers were all over Team India's batting line-up and forced the hosts to script several unwanted records. Here we decode the lowest team totals in Asia (Tests).

India - 46 vs NZ, Bengaluru, 2024

India were reduced to 10/3 inside 10 overs and before lunch, they lost six wickets. After lunch, India's innings was wrapped up quickly. The likes of Matt Henry (5/15) and William O'Rourke (4/22) were exceptional. Rishabh Pant was India's top scorer with 20 runs. Meanwhile, Yashasvi Jaiswal managed 13. India posted their lowest total in Tests at home alongside their 3rd-lowest score ever.

West Indies - 53 vs PAK, Faisalabad, 1986

As per ESPNcricinfo, West Indies are next in this list. The Windies perished for a score of 53 runs in just 25.3 overs against Pakistan in Faisalabad, 1986. Pakistan, who set the Windies a target of 240 runs, bowled the visitors out in quick time. Abdul Qadir was the star performer. He claimed six wickets. Pakistan won the match by 186 runs.

Pakistan - 53 vs AUS, Sharjah, 2002

The 2nd Test match between Pakistan and Australia held in Sharjah, 2002, saw Pakistan suffer a batting collapse in each of their two innings. Pakistan posted a score of 59 in their first innings as Australia responded with 310. In their 2nd innings, Pakistan fell for 53 runs. Opener Imran Nazir scored 16 as Shane Warne shone with four wickets.

Pakistan - 59 vs AUS, Sharjah, 2002

Pakistan's score of 59 in the first innings of the Sharjah Test in 2002 is next in this list. Abdul Razzaq's 21 was Pakistan's best effort. No other player managed double digit scores. For the Aussies, Warne claimed 4/11 from 11 overs.