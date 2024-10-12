Summarize Simplifying... In short Cricketer Pant humorously admitted to faking an injury during the T20 World Cup, a strategic move that shifted the game's momentum.

Rishabh Pant break's silence about Rohit Sharma's 'fake injury' claim during T20 World Cup (Image credit: X/@ICC)

Pant opens up about 'fake injury' incident in T20 WC

By Pavan Thimmaiah 03:03 pm Oct 12, 202403:03 pm

What's the story Indian wicket-keeper Rishabh Pant has reacted to team captain Rohit Sharma's recent revelation about a clever move during the ICC T20 World Cup 2024 final against South Africa. Rohit had revealed that Pant pretended to have hurt his knee to break South Africa's rhythm, as they required 30 runs off 30 balls during an episode of 'The Great Indian Kapil Show'. The strategy included calling for medical help on the field and deliberately slowing down the game.

Game changer

Pant's strategy: A turning point in the match

Pant confirmed Rohit's claim, acknowledging he asked the physiotherapist to take his time on the field. "I was thinking about this. Because suddenly the momentum shifted," Pant said in an interview with Star Sports. He further added, "So, I was telling the physio, that you take your time, keep wasting time." This strategic pause in play is believed to have been a turning point in the match.

Light-hearted revelation

Pant's admission adds humor to his cricketing journey

Pant's candid admission about the fake injury adds a humorous chapter to his cricketing journey, blending pressure with humor in a way that's uniquely his. Known for his unpredictable style and vibrant energy, he remains a formidable force both as a wicketkeeper and batsman. This revelation deepens his connection with fans, showcasing him as not just a great cricketer, but a character who lightens the sport with his charisma and wit.

T20 World Cup

India's T20 World Cup run and Pant's comeback

India won an ICC event after 11 years and an ICC T20 World Cup after a 17-year wait. This was also a special moment for the country after the 2023 World Cup finals loss against Australia. Meanwhile, Pant scored 171 runs throughout the World Cup. He averaged 24.4 and had a strike rate of 127.5, with a high score of 42 against Pakistan. However, he got out without scoring any runs during the finals.

Career stats

Wicketkeeper batter's career T20I stats

Pant has amassed 2,432 runs in 35 T20Is, with an average of 44.21, and has a strike rate of 74.14. He also boasts six tons and 11 fifties, and his highest score is 159* which he scored against Australia. Pant's most recent T20I outing was against Sri Lanka in a three-match T20I series in July. In two matches, the wicketkeeper batter managed 51 runs.