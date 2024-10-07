Summarize Simplifying... In short Indian cricket has seen impressive T20I debuts from bowlers like Ajit Agarkar, Khaleel Ahmed, Arshdeep Singh, and Navdeep Saini, who all managed to deliver maiden overs in their first matches.

These performances, ranging from Agarkar's debut in 2006 to Arshdeep's in 2022, have contributed to India's victories in various series.

Their debut figures, including wickets taken and runs conceded, highlight their significant contributions to the team's success. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Indian speedster Mayank Yadav started off with a maiden (Image source: X/@BCCI)

Presenting Indian bowlers with maiden overs on T20I debut

By Parth Dhall 01:48 pm Oct 07, 202401:48 pm

What's the story Team India pacer Mayank Yadav had a sensational international debut for India in the 1st T20I against Bangladesh in Gwalior. The express speedster took a wicket as India claimed a seven-wicket win. Notably, Mayank started his spell with a remarkable maiden over. He conceded just 21 runs in four overs. Mayank became only the fifth Indian with a maiden over on their T20I debut.

Agarkar

Ajit Agarkar (2006)

Ajit Agarkar, the incumbent Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) chief selector, starred in India's first-ever T20 International in 2006. The Men in Blue, led by Virender Sehwag, defeated South Africa by six wickets in Johannesburg. Agarkar delivered a maiden over in the low-scoring encounter. His figures in the match read 2.3-1-10-2. India chased down 127 to win the match.

Khaleel

Khaleel Ahmed (2018)

Left-arm pacer Khaleel Ahmed made his T20I debut during the 2018 home series against the West Indies. India won the 1st T20I at Eden Gardens, Kolkata, after chasing down a paltry 109. Khaleel earlier took a wicket for 16 runs in his four overs, including a maiden. He bowled in the Powerplay along with Umesh Yadav.

Arshdeep

Arshdeep Singh (2022)

Another left-arm seamer, Arshdeep Singh has emerged as a mainstay pacer in India's T20I setup. Arshdeep was adjudged the Player of the Match after India beat Bangladesh in Gwalior. He finished with three wickets. On his T20I debut (in 2022 against England), Arshdeep took two wickets for just 18 runs in 3.3 overs. His tally included a maiden over.

Navdeep

Navdeep Saini (2019)

Navdeep Saini also had an impressive T20I debut during India's 2019 tour to West Indies. The right-arm pacer took three wickets for just 17 runs in four overs, as India claimed a four-wicket win in the series opener in Lauderhill. Saini, who also bowled a maiden over, was rightly adjudged the Player of the Match.