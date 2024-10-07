Summarize Simplifying... In short Varun Chakravarthy made a triumphant return to international cricket, taking three wickets in India's T20I victory over Bangladesh.

This follows his successful stint in IPL 2024, where he was the highest wicket-taker for the winning team, Kolkata Knight Riders, and his significant contribution to Dindigul Dragons' win in the Tamil Nadu Premier League.

Despite missing 86 T20Is, Chakravarthy's comeback performance proves his prowess in the sport. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

Chakravarthy starred in India's win over Bangladesh in Gwalior

'Feels like a rebirth': Varun Chakravarthy stars on international return

By Parth Dhall 10:20 am Oct 07, 202410:20 am

What's the story Varun Chakravarthy, the talented mystery spinner who recently made a successful comeback to the Indian team after nearly three years, has described his return as a "rebirth." In an emotional conversation with former spinner Murali Kartik following the match, he expressed his joy at being back in the Blues. He also acknowledged the challenges he faced during his time away from international cricket. Chakravarthy took three wickets in India's seven-wicket win against Bangladesh in the 1st T20I in Gwalior.

International return

Chakravarthy helps India beat Bangladesh

Chakravarthy made a strong comeback in the international cricket scene with a three-wicket haul against Bangladesh in the 1st T20I. Despite an initial setback where debutant Nitish Kumar Reddy dropped a catch off his bowling, he managed to dismiss Towhid Hridoy, Jaker Ali, and Rishad Hossain. Chakravarthy completed 100 wickets in T20 cricket. He has attained the milestone in his 88th match. In seven matches for India, he owns five scalps at 32.60. This was his maiden three-fer for India.

Career highlights

Chakravarthy's stellar performance in IPL 2024

Chakravarthy's career has seen a significant upswing this year. His team, the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), emerged as champions of IPL 2024, with him leading as the highest wicket-taker for KKR and second-highest overall. He claimed an impressive 21 wickets from just 14 innings. Following this success, he continued his excellent form into the Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) in August, where his team Dindigul Dragons clinched victory.

TNPL performance

Contribution to Dindigul Dragons's TNPL victory

In the TNPL, Chakravarthy played under the leadership of Ravichandran Ashwin for the Dindigul Dragons. He delivered a commendable performance in the final with figures of 2 for 26. His overall contribution to the team was significant, as he shared top wicket-taker honors with Sandeep Warrier (12 wickets) for the tournament, placing fifth-highest overall. This successful stint further boosted his confidence ahead of his international comeback.

Summary

India hammer Bangladesh in 1st T20I

India hammered sorry Bangladesh in the 1st T20I held at New Madhavrao Scindia Cricket Stadium, Gwalior on Sunday. Three-fers from Arshdeep Singh and Chakravarthy helped India bowl the Tigers out for 127. Debutant Mayank Yadav was impressive as well. In response, India got the job done with the batters contributing nicely. Hardik Pandya was sensational and shared a pivotal stand alongside Nitish Reddy.

Information

Second-most T20Is missed between two appearances for India

Chakravarthy returned to play for India after missing 86 T20Is. As per Cricbuzz, these are the second-most T20Is missed between two appearances for India. He is only behind pacer Khaleel Ahmed (104 matches missed between 2019 and 2024).