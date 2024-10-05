Summarize Simplifying... In short In the Women's T20 World Cup, a controversial run-out incident involving Harmanpreet Kaur and Kerr sparked debate, but the umpires ruled Kerr not out.

Despite this, New Zealand's captain, Devine, praised her team's performance, especially the batters and bowlers, leading to their victory over India.

Devine's unbeaten 57 off 36 balls played a significant role in ending New Zealand's 10-match losing streak and putting them in a strong position for the semi-finals. Was a long read? Making it simpler... Next Article Next Article

The incident occurred during the final ball of the 14th over

Women's T20 World Cup: Devine discusses controversial run-out incident

By Gaurav Tripathi 03:43 pm Oct 05, 202403:43 pm

What's the story New Zealand captain Sophie Devine has suggested that a controversial run-out incident involving Amelia Kerr, may have disrupted India's momentum in their opening match of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup 2024. The incident occurred during the final ball of the 14th over when Kerr attempted a second run. However, umpires Anna Harris and Jacqueline Williams declared it a dead ball, ruling Kerr not out and sparking debate.

Incident details

Devine reflects on the incident

The controversy unfolded as Harmanpreet Kaur, stationed at long-off, threw the ball to the wicket-keeper's end just as Kerr was completing her run. The umpires had already signaled the end of the over, leading them to declare it a dead ball and rule Kerr not out. This decision left Kaur visibly upset and led to an animated discussion between coach Amol Mazumdar and the fourth umpire.

Captain's perspective

Devine's take on the controversial decision

In a post-match press conference, Devine shared her perspective on the incident. She stated that while she did not hear the umpire call over, it was ultimately their discretion to decide when the ball is dead. She suggested that this incident might have stalled India's momentum in the match, but emphasized that such situations are part of cricket where interpretations can vary.

Team triumph

Devine praises team's performance against India

Despite the controversy, Devine praised her team's performance against India. She highlighted the strong foundation set by batters Susie and Georgia, which she believes laid the platform for their victory. She also commended every bowler for executing their role perfectly in the match. This win ended New Zealand's 10-match losing streak and has put them in a strong position to reach the semi-finals of the tournament.

Match highlights

Devine's unbeaten 57 guides New Zealand to victory

Devine played a key role in the match, scoring an unbeaten 57 off 36 balls. Her partnership with Brooke Halliday added a crucial 46 runs, helping New Zealand reach a formidable total of 160/4. In response, India were bowled out for just 102 runs. Rosemary Mair and Lea Tahuhu were the standout performers with the ball for New Zealand, sharing seven wickets between them.