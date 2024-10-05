Summarize Simplifying... In short Injured Ben Stokes will miss England's first Test against Pakistan, with his participation in the second Test still uncertain.

England's playing XI for the first Test includes debutant Brydon Carse and returning spinner Jack Leach.

England's playing XI for the first Test includes debutant Brydon Carse and returning spinner Jack Leach.

Despite being favorites after their win against Sri Lanka, England's Joe Root emphasizes respect for Pakistan's skill in Test cricket.

Ollie Pope will lead England (Image source: X/@ICC)

England vs Pakistan: Injured Ben Stokes to miss 1st Test

By Gaurav Tripathi 03:40 pm Oct 05, 202403:40 pm

What's the story The England cricket team has announced its playing XI for the first Test against Pakistan. They will take the field without their regular captain Ben Stokes. The 33-year-old player has confirmed his absence from the match in Multan, citing an ongoing recovery from a hamstring injury. In his place, Ollie Pope will take on the leadership role for this match, which is set to begin on Monday

Player's perspective

Stokes expresses disappointment over missing 1st Test

Stokes expressed his disappointment at not being able to participate in the upcoming match. He stated, "I tried my hardest to get myself fit for this game, but have taken the call to miss this one because I've not quite managed to get game-ready." Despite his individual training and net batting sessions on Saturday, Stokes decided he was not ready for the first of England's three Tests in Pakistan.

Future participation

Stokes uncertain about participation in 2nd Test

Stokes's participation in the second Test, also scheduled to take place in Multan on October 15, remains uncertain. He acknowledged his hard work with the medical team to recover from his injury and expressed optimism about his progress. "I think I'm further ahead than what we expected," he said, indicating a potential return for the second Test if his recovery continues at its current pace.

Team lineup

England announces playing XI for 1st Test

As mentioned, Team England has announced its playing XI for the first Test. The line-up will include Durham seamer Brydon Carse, who is set to make his Test debut. Additionally, left-arm spinner Jack Leach is returning to the Test setup for the first time since January's India tour. Opener Zak Crawley has also fully recovered from a broken finger and will rejoin the team.

Match anticipation

England's confidence and respect for Pakistan

Following their 2-1 home victory against Sri Lanka, England are entering the three-match series with Pakistan as favorites. However, England batter Joe Root warned against underestimating their opponents. "We know how good Pakistan is as a team and the ability and skill level they have. You got to have full respect for that," Root said during a press conference, highlighting the importance of respecting their opponent's capabilities in Test cricket.

Information

England Playing XI for first Test

England Playing XI for first Test: Zak Crawley, Ben Duckett, Ollie Pope (c), Joe Root, Harry Brook, Jamie Smith (wk), Chris Woakes, Gus Atkinson, Brydon Carse, Jack Leach, Shoaib Bashir.