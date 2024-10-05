Summarize Simplifying... In short Mumbai clinched the Irani Cup 2024 after 27 years, led by a stellar performance from young all-rounder Tanush Kotian.

Kotian scored an unbeaten 114 in the second innings, following a solid 64 in the first, earning high praise from skipper Ajinkya Rahane.

Despite a strong fight from Rest of India, including a six-wicket haul from Saransh Jain and a 191-run knock from Abhimanyu Easwaran, Mumbai's first-innings lead secured their victory.

Mumbai skipper Ajinkya Rahane praised 25-year-old Tanush Kotian (Photo credit: X/@BCCIdomestic)

Ajinkya Rahane praises Tanush Kotian as Mumbai win Irani Cup

What's the story Mumbai skipper Ajinkya Rahane praised 25-year-old Tanush Kotian after his exploits helped the side win the 2024 Irani Cup. The game was drawn at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow but Mumbai claimed victory based on the first innings lead. Mumbai scored 537/10 in their first innings before Rest of India managed 416/10. Mumbai saw Kotian slam a ton (2nd innings) to score 329/8.

Kotian scores 64 and 114* for Mumbai

Young all-rounder Kotian was instrumental to Mumbai's win in the Irani Cup 2024. After scoring an impressive 64 off 124 balls in the first innings, Kotian smoked a fine century in his second outing with the bat. He remained unbeaten on 114 from 150 balls. His knock had 10 fours and a six.

Rahane reacts after the match

Rahane said it's a special feeling to win the trophy after 27 years. He said Mumbai were up against a very good team. The skipper stated that every session counts in a five-day game. "Every session counts in a five-day game, everyone batted well, Sarfaraz, but want to mention one name - Tanush, last season he was amazing and this game as well."

Mumbai beat ROI to win Irani Cup

Mumbai beat Rest of India on the basis of the first-innings lead. Sarfaraz's double-ton propelled Mumbai to a solid score batting first. Mukesh Kumar claimed a fifer. ROI fought well and managed 416 in reply thanks to Abhimanyu Easwaran's 191. Kotian's ton meant Mumbai were 329/8 in their second innings before the game got called off. Saransh Jain's six-wicket haul went in vain.

