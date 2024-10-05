Saransh Jain shines in Irani Cup 2024 with six-wicket haul
Saransh Jain, the Rest of India (ROI) bowler, made a significant impact in the Irani Cup 2024 match against Mumbai. Though ROI lost the game on the basis of first innings deficit, Saransh made the ball talk in the final two days of the play at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow. He kept ROI's hopes alive in the third innings despite not receiving much help from the other bowlers.
A fine spell from Saransh
Saransh outsmarted Mumbai batter Sarfaraz Khan with his off-break to complete his fifer. Despite a strong performance from Khan in the first innings where he scored a double-century, Jain's strategic bowling led to his dismissal. He earlier trapped the likes of Ayush Mhatre, Prithvi Shaw, Shreyas Iyer, and Shams Mulani. Shardul Thakur was his final victim in the match. Despite his efforts, Mumbai were 329/8 when the game got called off.
Jain's career and performance in Irani Cup 2024
Saransh finished with 6/121 from 28 overs. As per ESPNcricinfo, the 31-year-old cricketer from Madhya Pradesh has now raced to 110 wickets from 35 First-Cclass matches. He touched the 100-wicket mark in the recent Duleep Trophy. Saransh claimed a solitary wicket in his first outing with the ball. Meanwhile, the star spinner now has five FC fifers under his belt. He averages 26-plus.
How did the game pan out?
Mumbai beat Rest of India on the basis of the first-innings lead. Sarfaraz Khan's double-ton propelled Mumbai to 537/10 batting first. Mukesh Kumar claimed a fifer. ROI fought well and managed 416 in reply thanks to Abhimanyu Easwaran's 191. Tanush Kotian's ton meant Mumbai were 329/8 in their second innings before the game got called off. Saransh's six-wicket haul went in vain.