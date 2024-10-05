Summarize Simplifying... In short In the 2024 Irani Cup, Saransh Jain's strategic bowling led to a six-wicket haul, despite Mumbai's strong performance.

Saransh Jain took seven wickets in the game (Image source: X/@ICC)

Saransh Jain shines in Irani Cup 2024 with six-wicket haul

By Gaurav Tripathi 03:17 pm Oct 05, 202403:17 pm

What's the story Saransh Jain, the Rest of India (ROI) bowler, made a significant impact in the Irani Cup 2024 match against Mumbai. Though ROI lost the game on the basis of first innings deficit, Saransh made the ball talk in the final two days of the play at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow. He kept ROI's hopes alive in the third innings despite not receiving much help from the other bowlers.

Key dismissal

A fine spell from Saransh

Saransh outsmarted Mumbai batter Sarfaraz Khan with his off-break to complete his fifer. Despite a strong performance from Khan in the first innings where he scored a double-century, Jain's strategic bowling led to his dismissal. He earlier trapped the likes of Ayush Mhatre, Prithvi Shaw, Shreyas Iyer, and Shams Mulani. Shardul Thakur was his final victim in the match. Despite his efforts, Mumbai were 329/8 when the game got called off.

Career overview

Jain's career and performance in Irani Cup 2024

Saransh finished with 6/121 from 28 overs. As per ESPNcricinfo, the 31-year-old cricketer from Madhya Pradesh has now raced to 110 wickets from 35 First-Cclass matches. He touched the 100-wicket mark in the recent Duleep Trophy. Saransh claimed a solitary wicket in his first outing with the ball. Meanwhile, the star spinner now has five FC fifers under his belt. He averages 26-plus.

Summary

How did the game pan out?

Mumbai beat Rest of India on the basis of the first-innings lead. Sarfaraz Khan's double-ton propelled Mumbai to 537/10 batting first. Mukesh Kumar claimed a fifer. ROI fought well and managed 416 in reply thanks to Abhimanyu Easwaran's 191. Tanush Kotian's ton meant Mumbai were 329/8 in their second innings before the game got called off. Saransh's six-wicket haul went in vain.