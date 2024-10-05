Irani Cup: Tanush Kotian smokes century for Mumbai
Young all-rounder Tanush Kotian was instrumental to Mumbai's win in the Irani Cup 2024. After scoring an impressive 64 off 124 balls in the first innings, Kotian smoked a fine century in his second outing with the bat. The match was held between Mumbai and Rest of India at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow. Known for his right-arm off-break bowling skills, Kotian has also demonstrated his batting prowess in recent times.
Kotian's record-breaking performance in Irani Cup
Kotian's knock in the second innings of the match was much more impressive as he operated brilliantly with tail-enders. Remarkably, he achieved both these 50-plus scores while batting at number eight. This feat has earned him a place in cricket history as the first player to score two 50-plus scores from this position or lower in an Irani Cup match. Meanwhile, Kotian completed his century in the second session of the final day.
Kotian's bowling prowess in Irani Cup
In addition to his batting achievements, Kotian has also made significant contributions with the ball. He finished with figures of 3/101, marking the best bowling figures for a Mumbai bowler in their first innings. His efforts helped dismiss Rest of India for 416 runs. En route to his century, he was involved in an unbeaten 158-run ninth-wicket stand with Mohit Avasthi (51) in the third innings.
2nd FC century for Kotian
Kotian returned unbeaten on 114 off 150 balls in the third innings. As per ESPNcricinfo, this was his second First-Class hundred as he has now raced to 1,451 runs across 30 FC matches at an average of 41-plus. The tally also includes 13 fifties. He also owns 88 wickets in the format at 25-plus (5W: 2).
How did the game pan out?
Mumbai beat Rest of India on the basis of the first-innings lead. Sarfaraz Khan's double-ton propelled Mumbai to 537/10 batting first. Mukesh Kumar claimed a fifer. ROI fought well and managed 416 in reply thanks to Abhimanyu Easwaran's 191. Tanush Kotian's ton meant Mumbai were 329/8 in their second innings before the game got called off. Saransh Jain's six-wicket haul went in vain.