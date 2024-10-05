Summarize Simplifying... In short In the Irani Cup, Tanush Kotian made cricket history by becoming the first player to score two 50-plus runs from the eighth position or lower.

Not only did he shine with the bat, but he also showed his bowling prowess, achieving the best bowling figures for a Mumbai bowler in their first innings.

His efforts have helped Mumbai take a lead of over 400 runs.

Kotian smoked a fine century in his second outing with the bat

Irani Cup: Tanush Kotian smokes century for Mumbai

By Gaurav Tripathi 01:23 pm Oct 05, 202401:23 pm

What's the story Young all-rounder Tanush Kotian was instrumental to Mumbai's win in the Irani Cup 2024. After scoring an impressive 64 off 124 balls in the first innings, Kotian smoked a fine century in his second outing with the bat. The match was held between Mumbai﻿ and Rest of India at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow. Known for his right-arm off-break bowling skills, Kotian has also demonstrated his batting prowess in recent times.

Record feat

Kotian's record-breaking performance in Irani Cup

Kotian's knock in the second innings of the match was much more impressive as he operated brilliantly with tail-enders. Remarkably, he achieved both these 50-plus scores while batting at number eight. This feat has earned him a place in cricket history as the first player to score two 50-plus scores from this position or lower in an Irani Cup match. Meanwhile, Kotian completed his century in the second session of the final day.

Bowling skills

Kotian's bowling prowess in Irani Cup

In addition to his batting achievements, Kotian has also made significant contributions with the ball. He finished with figures of 3/101, marking the best bowling figures for a Mumbai bowler in their first innings. His efforts helped dismiss Rest of India for 416 runs. En route to his century, he was involved in an unbeaten 158-run ninth-wicket stand with Mohit Avasthi (51) in the third innings.

Kotian

2nd FC century for Kotian

Kotian returned unbeaten on 114 off 150 balls in the third innings. As per ESPNcricinfo, this was his second First-Class hundred as he has now raced to 1,451 runs across 30 FC matches at an average of 41-plus. The tally also includes 13 fifties. He also owns 88 wickets in the format at 25-plus (5W: 2).

Summary

How did the game pan out?

Mumbai beat Rest of India on the basis of the first-innings lead. Sarfaraz Khan's double-ton propelled Mumbai to 537/10 batting first. Mukesh Kumar claimed a fifer. ROI fought well and managed 416 in reply thanks to Abhimanyu Easwaran's 191. Tanush Kotian's ton meant Mumbai were 329/8 in their second innings before the game got called off. Saransh Jain's six-wicket haul went in vain.