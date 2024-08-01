In short Simplifying... In short Reports of a clash between Shah Rukh Khan and Ness Wadia over the IPL mega auction have been dismissed by Wadia as a "normal discussion".

The disagreement centered around the time and investment needed to build a strong team, with Kavya Maran of Sunrisers Hyderabad supporting Khan's viewpoint.

What's the story Cricbuzz recently reported that Shah Rukh Khan, owner of the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR), reportedly had a heated disagreement with Punjab Kings's co-owner Ness Wadia. The alleged argument transpired during an Indian Premier League (IPL) owners' meeting at the BCCI headquarters to discuss the possibility of IPL mega auctions. The point of contention was the number of player retentions, with Khan advocating for maximum retentions and Wadia supporting fewer. However, Wadia has dismissed claims of an argument.

Background: IPL owners were divided over player retention

During the meeting reportedly held on Wednesday, Kavya Maran, owner of Sunrisers Hyderabad, sided with Khan in the debate, expressing concerns about the time and investment required to build a strong team. She used player Abhishek Sharma as an example, who took three years to become consistent in his performances. On the other hand, Delhi Capitals owner Parth Jindal was surprised by the disagreement over the continuation of the mega auction and voiced his support for it.

Clarification: Wadia called it a 'normal discussion"

Despite reports of a heated argument, Wadia dismissed the controversy, describing it as a "normal discussion" and not a "heated debate." Cricbuzz quoted him as saying, "I have known Shah Rukh for more than 25 years. There is no animosity here. "Everyone gave their views, and they had their opinions. At the end of the day, you have to look at all the stakeholders and do what's best for all. That's most important," he said.

Next step: BCCI to decide on IPL player regulations

The BCCI has yet to make a final decision on the number of player retentions and the continuation of the mega auction. It will discuss these issues with the IPL Governing Council before forming the IPL player regulations. The BCCI will likely announce its decision by August end. Other topics covered in the meeting included feedback on player regulations and commercial aspects like central merchandising, licensing, and gaming.

Other key players present during the meeting

Other team owners present at the meeting included Kiran Kumar Grandhi and Jindal (Delhi Capitals), Sanjiv Goenka (Lucknow Super Giants), Rupa Gurunath (Chennai Super Kings), Manoj Badale (Rajasthan Royals), and Prathmesh Mishra (Royal Challengers Bangalore). Some owners, including Akash Ambani of Mumbai Indians, joined via video conference.