Shah Rukh Khan once humorously called 'KHNH' 'rubbish'

Why Shah Rukh Khan called 'Kal Ho Naa Ho' 'rubbish'

By Isha Sharma 08:49 am Aug 01, 202408:49 am

What's the story Acclaimed Bollywood director and producer, Nikkhil Advani, recently shared an intriguing anecdote about his experience with superstar Shah Rukh Khan. During an interview with Galatta Plus, Advani revealed that Khan had a unique way of humorously critiquing the films he was working on by comparing them to his other projects. This revelation came while discussing their collaboration on the 2003 blockbuster, Kal Ho Naa Ho.

Unique habit

'You should be seeing...'

Advani elaborated on Khan's unique critique style, stating, "When we were doing Mohabbatein, Shah Rukh was doing Hey Ram. Shah Rukh has a habit of coming for meetings where he says that the film he is making with you is rubbish. You should be seeing the other film." "In Kal Ho Naa Ho, he said Devdas is fantastic, Kal Ho Naa Ho is rubbish. So, he has that habit."

Film success

'Kal Ho Naa Ho': A beloved classic

Despite Khan's playful criticism, Kal Ho Naa Ho, which marked Advani's directorial debut, became one of the biggest hits of 2003. The film featured an ensemble cast including Preity Zinta, Saif Ali Khan, Jaya Bachchan, and Sonali Bendre, among others. Prior to this project, Advani had worked as an Associate Director on popular films such as Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham...(2001), Mohabbatein (2000), and Kuch Kuch Hota Hai (1998).

New projects

Director-producer gears up for two upcoming releases

Advani is currently preparing for his two upcoming releases - Vedaa and Freedom At Midnight. Vedaa, a crime action-saga, features John Abraham, Sharvari, Abhishek Banerjee, Tamannaah Bhatia, Ashish Vidyarthi, and Kshitij Chauhan in crucial roles. The film has been co-produced by Abraham alongside Umesh KR Bansal, Monisha Advani, Madhu Bhojwani, and Minaakshi Das. It is scheduled to release on August 15, 2024. Freedom At Midnight, meanwhile, will release on SonyLIV soon.